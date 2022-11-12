HPSC recruitment 2022: Multiple sub divisional engineer posts open, apply now

HPSC Recruitment 2022: The Haryana Public Service Commission has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) (Group-B) in Development and Panchayat Department, Haryana.

HPSC has notified 53 vacancies for Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) (Group-B) in Development and Panchayat Department, Haryana.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at the official website hpsc.gov.in from November 16 to December 6.

HSPC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility criteria

Age: 21-42 years as on December 6, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: i) Degree in Civil Engineering. ii) Hindi or Sanskrit up to Matriculation or its equivalent.

HPSC will conduct a recruitment test for the initial shortlisting of candidates for HSPC Recruitment 2022.

HSPC Recruitment 2022 Application fee

For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.

HSPC Recruitment 2022 Important dates

Opening date for submission of online applications : 16 .12.2022

Closing date for the submission of online applications: 06.12.2022 upto 11:55 PM.

Closing date for deposit of Fee: 06.12.2022 upto 11:55 PM.

