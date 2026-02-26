HPCL Recruitment 2026: Over 700 Officer-Level vacancies open

Advertisement

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), a leading Maharatna Indian state-owned enterprise in the energy sector, has launched a major recruitment drive to fill over 700 officer-level positions across technical and non-technical fields. The official notification was released on February 25, 2026, and the application process started on the same day.

Fresh graduates as well as experienced professionals can apply for the vacancies in various streams, including Engineering, Finance, Human Resources, Information Systems, Fire & Safety, and Quality Control.

Important Dates

Application Start Date: February 25, 2026

Last Date to Apply: March 25, 2026 (tentative)

Vacancy Details

The recruitment covers multiple categories, including:

Engineering: Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Chemical

Finance & Accounts Officers: CA/CMA

Human Resources, Information Systems, Fire & Safety, and Quality Control

Managerial & Technical Specialized Roles

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a relevant degree or professional qualification as per the post applied for. Fresh graduates in engineering, finance or other professional streams are also eligible for entry-level officer roles, while experienced professionals can apply for higher managerial or specialized positions.

Age Limit

The minimum and maximum age limits, as well as category-wise relaxations, will be as per the official HPCL guidelines.

Selection Process

The selection process includes:

Written/online test (where applicable) Personal interview and/or group discussion Document verification and medical examination one-year probation period with a service bond (typically 3 years, depending on category)

Salary & Remuneration

The salary varies depending on the level of the post:

Junior posts: ₹30,000 and above per month

Technical/professional roles: Mid-level compensation

Senior/executive positions: Industry-aligned premium packages

Application Fee

Candidates may need to pay an application fee depending on the category. Details will be provided in the official notification.

How to Apply

Visit the HPCL Careers section on the official website. Select Recruitment of Officer – February 2026. Register with your email ID and mobile number. Fill in personal, educational, and experience details. Upload the required documents in the specified format. Make the payment (if applicable) and submit the form online. Download and save the confirmation page for reference.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official HPCL website for detailed instructions and updates regarding the recruitment process.

