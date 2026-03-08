HPCL recruitment 2026: Apply for 250 Apprentices posts, Check details

Advertisement

The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has invited applications for the posts of Graduate Apprentice Trainees (Engineering) for the training year 2026–27. A total of 250 apprentice posts across various engineering disciplines will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Eligible candidates can apply for the positions through the official site till the last date.

Vacancy details

Total posts-250

Mumbai Refinery (Maharashtra): 120 posts

Visakh Refinery (Andhra Pradesh): 130 posts

These apprenticeships will be offered in engineering streams such as Chemical, Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, and Computer Science/Information Technology (IT).

Eligibility criteria

The candidate should have passed an engineering degree in the relevant discipline with at least 60 per cent marks.

Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories must have at least 50 per cent marks.

Candidates must have completed their engineering degree on or after April 1, 2023

Age limit

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years as of March 10, 2026.

Selection process

The students will be screened based on the marks they got in the qualifying engineering degree and will also be called for document verification in a ratio of 1:5 based on merit.

Monthly stipend

The monthly stipend will be ₹25,000 during the apprenticeship period.

How to apply for HPCL apprentice recruitment 2026

Visit the official HPCL recruitment portal.

Click on Sign up for New Registration.

Complete the registration using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Log in and fill out the application form.

Upload the required documents, photograph, and signature.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

