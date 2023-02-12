HPCL recruitment 2023 for Technician vacancies: Apply online

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is hiring eligible candidates for recruitment to fill up various vacancies. A total of 60 vacancies will be filled up for the posts of Assistant Process Technicians, Assistant Boiler Technicians, Assistant Fire & Safety operators, and Assistant Maintenance technicians (Electrical).

The online application process is currently underway and will end on February 25, 2023. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online through the official website at www.hindustanpetroleum.com.

You can check the eligibility criteria and other details of the recruitment drive below:

HPCL recruitment 2023 Important dates

Commencement of online application: February 1, 2023

Last date of online application: February 25, 2023

HPCL recruitment 2023 vacancy details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 60 vacancies.

Assistant Process Technician: 30 posts

Assistant Boiler Technician: 7 posts

Assistant Fire & Safety Operator: 18 posts

Assistant Maintenance Technician (Electrical): 5 posts

HPCL recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification

The candidates must have passed class 10th/12th/Diploma/BSc from recognised Board/Institute/University.

Age limit

The candidate’s age should be minimum 18 years and the maximum of 25 years.

HPCL recruitment 2023 application fee

The General, Ex-servicemen, OBC-NC and EWS candidates are required to pay a NonRefundable Amount of Rs 590. While the SC, ST and PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

How to apply for HPCL recruitment 2023

Visit the official website of HPCL – www.hindustanpetroleum.com

Click on the Careers option >>Job Openings on the homepage.

Log in and fill out the application form as per instructions.

Pay the application fee and submit the application.

Take a print out of the same for future reference.

Check the official notification here