HPCL Recruitment 2022: Check vacancy, eligibility, salary and other details

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has issued a new notification for recruitment to the post of Director (Human Resources) on the pay scale Rs. 180000-340000 (IDA).

Job Description

Director (Human Resources) is a member of the Board of Directors and reports to the Chairman and Managing Director. He/She is overall in charge of coordinating and implementing personnel and industrial relations policies, management functions, administrative control, etc.

The candidates can apply for the job on the website of PESB -https://pesb.gov.in/ and thereafter forward it online or forward it offline by 15.00 hours on 16.08.2022.

Important Dates

The last time/date of receipt of the complete application duly forwarded to PESB is by 15.00 hours on 16.08.2022.

Name of the Posts: Director (Human Resources)- 01

Eligibility Criteria

The minimum length of service required in the eligible scale will be one year for internal candidates, and two years for others as on the date of vacancy.

(b) (i) Applicants from Central Government / All India Services should be holding a post of the level of Additional Secretary in Government of India or carrying an equivalent scale of pay on the date of application.

(ii) Applicants from the Armed forces of the Union should be holding a post of the level of Lt. General in the Army or equivalent rank in Navy/Air Force on the date of application.

(c) Applicants from State Public Sector Enterprises/ Private Sector should be working at Board level position on the date of application.

Qualification for HPCL Recruitment 2022

The applicant should be a Graduate with a good academic record from a recognized University/ Institute. Applicants with Post Graduate Diploma or Degree in Personnel Management/ Human Resources Management or Masters in Business Administration (MBA)/ Post Graduate Diploma/Programme in Management (PGDM/PGPM) from a recognized University/ institution is desirable.

Experience:

The applicant should have five years’ experience/ exposure during the last ten years in various aspects of HR/ Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations in an organization of repute.

Age limit for HPCL Recruitment 2022

The age of the candidate shall not be below 45 years as on the date of occurrence of the vacancy, i.e., 08.05.2022.

Pay Scale for HPCL Recruitment 2022

(a) Central Public Sector Enterprises–

Eligible Scale of Pay

Rs. 7250-8250 (IDA) Pre 01/01/1992

Rs. 9500-11500 (IDA) Post 01/01/1992

Rs. 20500-26500 (IDA) Post 01/01/1997

Rs. 51300-73000 (IDA) Post 01/01/2007

Rs. 120000-280000 (IDA) Post 01.01.2017

Rs. 18400-22400 (CDA) Pre-revised post 01.01.1996

Rs. 37400-67000 + GP 10000 (CDA) post 01.01.2006

Rs. 144200-218200 (Level 14) CDA post 01.01.2016

Tenure for HPCL Recruitment 2022

The appointment shall be for a period of five years from the date of joining or upto the date of superannuation or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

How to Apply for HPCL Recruitment 2022

The applicants can either fill up the Application Form online only against this Job Description on the website of PESB – https://pesb.gov.in/ and thereafter forward it online;

Or fill up the Application Form online only against this Job Description on the website of PESB -https://pesb.gov.in/, take a printout and send it offline.

Applications are to be addressed to Smt Kimbuong Kipgen Secretary, Public Enterprises Selection Board, Public Enterprises Bhawan, BlockNo. 14, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003.

Click here for official notification

