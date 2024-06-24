Home Guard Recruitment 2024: Application process begins for 143 posts, Check details

The Home Guard and Civil Defence Organisation has released notification for the recruitment of 143 vacancies. Candidates who have completed 8th grade can apply for the recruitment.

Interested and eligible candidate can apply offline for Home Guard recruitment in Goa before June 28.

More Details:

Important Dates:

Application Start Date: June 22

Application End Date: June 28

Exam Date: Yet to be notified

Educational Qualifications:

A candidate must have cleared class 8th from a recognised board.

Age Limit:

Candidate must age between 20 and 50 years of age.

Selection Process:

Written Exam

Physical Examination

Oral Examination

Relevant Diplomas or Certificates

Documents Verification

Medical Examination

Application Fees:

Candidates don’t have to pay any application fees to apply for the examination.

How to Apply:

Read the notification

Collect the application form from the official website of the Home Guards and Civil Defence Organisation

Complete the application form with all required details.

Self-attest and attach all necessary documents

Attach your photograph in the designated area and sign the form.

Place the form in an envelope

Send the application form to Home Guards and Civil Defence Organisation, Goa Reserve Police camp, Altiriho, Panaji- Goa. 403 001.

For more details, interested candidates read the Home Guard Vacancy Notification here.