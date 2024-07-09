HLL Lifecare Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1217 Accounts Officer, Dialysis Technician and other posts

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL) has released a recruitment notification for various posts including Accounts Officer, Admin Assistant, Project Coordinator, Admin Assistant, Centre Manager and others. The public sector company has invited applications for a total vacancy of 1217 seats.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment drive through the official website of HLL Lifecare Limited – https://www.lifecarehll.com till the last date, which is July 17, 2024.

Note that the candidates will be appointed to the posts in HLL Lifecare on a fixed-term contract basis. Check more details below:

Vacancy Details

A total of 1217 posts are to be filled with this recruitment drive. Out of which 1206 posts are for Senior Dialysis Technician/Dialysis Technician/Junior/Assistant Dialysis Technician, two seats for Accounts Officer and Admin Assistant posts. A total of five vacant seats will be provided for the Center Manager and one for the Project Coordinator post.

Eligibility Criteria

Senior Dialysis Technician: The candidate must have a Diploma in Medical Dialysis Technology/Renal Dialysis Technology or a BSc with a minimum of eight years of experience. An MSc in Medical Dialysis Technology/Renal Dialysis Technology with a minimum of six months of experience is also an eligible education qualification for the candidate.

Dialysis technician: The applicant must have a degree in Medical Dialysis Technology and seven years of work experience. An applicant with a Diploma or BSc in Medical Dialysis Technology / Renal Dialysis Technology and five years of experience can also apply for the post. If the candidate has an MSc degree in Dialysis Technology, along with two years of experience, is also eligible for the post.

Junior Dialysis Technician: The qualification requirement for Junior Dialysis Technician is also the same as above. Four years of experience if a certificate course is done, two years of experience if a degree or diploma is done and one year of experience if one holds an MSc degree.

The maximum age of the candidates for recruitment in HLL Lifecare Limited should be 37 years.

How to apply for HLL Lifecare recruitment 2024

Step 1: Visit the official website of HLL Lifecare – https://www.lifecarehll.com/

Step 2: Register and login.

Step 3: Download the application form.

Step 4: Fill out the application form as per instruction.

Step 5: Upload the required documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee.

Step 7: Submit and download the application form.

Step 8: Take a print out for future reference.