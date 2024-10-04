The High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has released a notification for the recruitment of 3306 Group C and D posts. The application process for the recruitment has started today (October 4, 20240 and will continue till October 24, 2024.

Interested and eligible candidates in applying for Group C and D positions under the Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2024-25 can get the direct link on the official website of Allahabad High Court at allahabadhighcourt.in. The application link will also be accessible at https://exams.nta.ac.in/AHCRE/.

More Details:

High Court Recruitment 2024, Vacancy details:

District Court/ Stenographer 2024: 583 posts

District Court/ Category ‘C’/ Clerical Cadre 2024: 1054 posts

Dist.Court/ Drivers (Driver Category ‘C’/ Grade-IV) 2024: 30 posts