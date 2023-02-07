HCL recruitment 2023: Online application for fresh vacancy begins, apply

Notification for appointment as Management Trainee (MT)/ Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) has been issued by Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL).

A total of 24 posts will be filled up during this recruitment drive. The applicants can start apply online from today. It will continue till February 28.

Impart dates:

Opening date for submission of online application: 07.02.2023 (10.00 AM Onwards)

Last date of submission of online application: 28.02.2023 (Till Midnight)

Special Recruitment Drive (SRD) for SC/ST/OBC: 7 posts

Senior Manager: 1

Deputy Manager: 6

Appointment as MT: 13

Finance: 5

HR: 5

Law: 1

M&C: 2

Appointment as GET: 4

Electrical: 3

Mechanical: 1

Salary:

Senior Manager: Grade- E4 / (Rs 70000-200000)

Deputy Manager: Grade- E2 / (Rs 50000-160000)

Finance: Grade-E1/ Rs 40000-140000.

HR: Grade-E1/ Rs 40000-140000.

Law: Grade-E1/ Rs 40000-140000.

M&C: Grade-E1/ Rs 40000-140000.

Educational qualification:

Qualification for Special Recruitment Drive (SRD):

Senior Manager (Geology): Post Graduate Degree in Geology.

Deputy Manager (Survey): Bachelor’s Degree in Mining / Civil Engineering with Surveyors. Certificate of Competency or M. Tech (Geomatics).

Deputy Manager (Electrical): Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering / Technology (Electrical / Instrumentation / Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Communication).

Deputy Manager (R&D): Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering / Technology or Post-Graduate qualification in Chemistry (Preferably with specialization in Inorganic Chemistry / Analytical Chemistry).

Deputy Manager (M&C) Bachelor’s Degree in Arts / Science / Commerce / Engineering with Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Mat: rials Management or MBA with specialization in Materials Management.

Finance: CA/ICWA or MBA (Finance) from recognized institution.

HR: Two years full-time Post Graduation Degree or Diploma from Recognized institutions in HR / Personnel.

Law: Bachelor’s Degree in Law including five years integrated LLB.

M&C: Two years full-time Post Graduation Degree or Diploma from Recognized institution in Materials

Electrical: Full-time Bachelor Degree in Engineering / Technology (Electrical).

Mechanical: Full-time Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering / Mining Machinery.

Age limits:

Age Limit (As on 01.01.2023) for MT/GET: Maximum Age required as on 01/01/2023 for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee/ Management Trainee is 28 years.

Age Limit and Experience for posts under SRD as on 01.01.2023:

Senior Manager: Maximum Age Limit-47

Deputy Manager: Maximum Age Limit-40

Application Fee:

The General, OBC & EWS Candidates are required to pay non-refundable application processing fee of Rs.500/- (Five Hundred Only) and all other candidates are exempted from paying fees including PwBDs.

Internal candidates are not required to pay the application fee. The application processing fee plus applicable Bank charges shall be paid by the applicant using the Payment Gateway / NEFT On-line Transfer through HCL’s website only. No other form of remittance shall be accepted.

How to apply for HCL recruitment 2023:

To apply for the posts, candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria must register themselves on the HCL website (www.hindustancopper.com).

Click here to read the HCL recruitment 2023 notification.