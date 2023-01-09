HCL recruitment 2023: 54 posts to be filled up, apply now

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has invited online applications from the interested and eligible persons for the recruitment of several vacant posts.

As per the notification, a total of 54 posts will be filled up during this recruitment drive.

HCL vacancy details:

Important dates:

Opening date for submission of online application: 02.01.2023 (From: – 11:00 AM onwards)

Last date of submission of online application: 31.01.2023 (Till Midnight)

Post-wise details:

Mining Mate: 21

Blaster: 22

WED ‘ B’: 9

WED ‘C: 2

Total: 54

Educational qualifications:

Mining Mate:

Diploma with 1 year experience in the relevant field OR

Graduate (BA/B.Sc./B.Com/BBA) with 2 years of experience in underground metalliferous mines only. OR

Class 10th Pass plus Apprenticeship with 3 Years of Experience in the relevant field OR

Class 10th pass with 5 years of experience in the relevant field.

Blaster:

Diploma with 1 year experience in the relevant field OR

Graduate (BA/B.Sc./B.Com/BBA) with 1 years of experience in underground metalliferous mines only. OR

Apprenticeship with 3 Years of Experience in the relevant field OR

Class 10th pass with 5 years of experience in the relevant field.

WED ‘B’:

Diploma with 1 year experience in the relevant field OR

Graduate (BA/B.Sc./B.Com/BBA) with 1 years of experience in the relevant field. OR

Apprenticeship with 3 Years of Experience in the relevant field OR

Class 10th pass with 6 years of experience in the relevant field.

WED ‘C’:

Diploma OR Graduate (BA/B.Sc./B.Com/BBA) with 06 months of experience in the relevant field. OR

12th with 3 years of experience in the relevant field. OR

Apprenticeship in the relevant discipline with 2 Years of Experience in the relevant field OR

Class 10th pass with 4 years of experience in the relevant field.

Application Fee: –

The General, OBC & EWS Candidates are required to pay non-refundable application processing fee of Rs.500/- (Five Hundred Only) and all other candidates are exempted from paying fees.

Selection Procedure:

The mode of selection consists of (1) Written Test and (2) Physical Ability Test & Writing Ability Test for post at Sl. no 01 of point no 2

Scale of Pay:

Mining Mate: T – 10 Scale of Pay (Rs. 18480 – 3% – Rs.45400)

Blaster: T – 07 Scale of Pay (Rs. 18180 – 3% – Rs. 37310)WED ‘ B’: 9

WED ‘B’: T – 07 Scale of Pay (Rs. 18180 – 3% – Rs. 37310)

WED ‘C’: T – 06 Scale of Pay (Rs. 18080 – 3% – Rs. 35960)

How to Apply:

Eligible and interested candidates only need to apply. Candidates should apply only through online registration from HCL website (www.hindustancopper.com) under the link “Careers”. No other means/mode of application shall be accepted.

Click here to read the HCL recruitment 2023 notification.

Click here to visit the official website of HCL.