HCL job 2023: Application deadline ending tomorrow, apply now

Recruitment
HCL job 2023

The online application for the recruitment of several posts of Management Trainee (MT)/Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) by Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) is ending soon.

Interested candidates will have to apply by February 28. A total of 24 posts will be filled up during this recruitment drive.

Impart dates:

  • Opening date for submission of online application: 07.02.2023 (10.00 AM Onwards)
  • Last date of submission of online application: 28.02.2023 (Till Midnight)

Special Recruitment Drive (SRD) for SC/ST/OBC: 7 posts

  • Senior Manager: 1
  • Deputy Manager: 6

Appointment as MT: 13

  • Finance: 5
  • HR: 5
  • Law: 1
  • M&C: 2

Appointment as GET: 4

  • Electrical: 3
  • Mechanical: 1

Salary:

  • Senior Manager: Grade- E4 / (Rs 70000-200000)
  • Deputy Manager: Grade- E2 / (Rs 50000-160000)
  • Finance: Grade-E1/ Rs 40000-140000.
  • HR: Grade-E1/ Rs 40000-140000.
  • Law: Grade-E1/ Rs 40000-140000.
  • M&C: Grade-E1/ Rs 40000-140000.

Educational qualification:

Qualification for Special Recruitment Drive (SRD):

  • Senior Manager (Geology): Post Graduate Degree in Geology.
  • Deputy Manager (Survey): Bachelor’s Degree in Mining / Civil Engineering with Surveyors. Certificate of Competency or M. Tech (Geomatics).
  • Deputy Manager (Electrical): Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering / Technology (Electrical / Instrumentation / Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Communication).
  • Deputy Manager (R&D): Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering / Technology or Post-Graduate qualification in Chemistry (Preferably with specialization in Inorganic Chemistry / Analytical Chemistry).
  • Deputy Manager (M&C) Bachelor’s Degree in Arts / Science / Commerce / Engineering with Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Mat: rials Management or MBA with specialization in Materials Management.
  • Finance: CA/ICWA or MBA (Finance) from recognized institution.
  • HR: Two years full-time Post Graduation Degree or Diploma from Recognized institutions in HR / Personnel.
  • Law: Bachelor’s Degree in Law including five years integrated LLB.
  • M&C: Two years full-time Post Graduation Degree or Diploma from Recognized institution in Materials
  • Electrical: Full-time Bachelor Degree in Engineering / Technology (Electrical).
  • Mechanical: Full-time Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering / Mining Machinery.

Age limits:

  • Age Limit (As on 01.01.2023) for MT/GET: Maximum Age required as on 01/01/2023 for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee/ Management Trainee is 28 years.

Age Limit and Experience for posts under SRD as on 01.01.2023:

  • Senior Manager: Maximum Age Limit-47
  • Deputy Manager: Maximum Age Limit-40

Application Fee:

  • The General, OBC & EWS Candidates are required to pay non-refundable application processing fee of Rs.500/- (Five Hundred Only) and all other candidates are exempted from paying fees including PwBDs.
  • Internal candidates are not required to pay the application fee. The application processing fee plus applicable Bank charges shall be paid by the applicant using the Payment Gateway / NEFT On-line Transfer through HCL’s website only. No other form of remittance shall be accepted.

How to apply for HCL recruitment 2023:

  • To apply for the posts, candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria must register themselves on the HCL website (www.hindustancopper.com).

Click here to read the HCL recruitment 2023 notification.

