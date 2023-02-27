HCL job 2023: Application deadline ending tomorrow, apply now

The online application for the recruitment of several posts of Management Trainee (MT)/Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) by Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) is ending soon.
Interested candidates will have to apply by February 28. A total of 24 posts will be filled up during this recruitment drive.
Impart dates:
- Opening date for submission of online application: 07.02.2023 (10.00 AM Onwards)
- Last date of submission of online application: 28.02.2023 (Till Midnight)
Special Recruitment Drive (SRD) for SC/ST/OBC: 7 posts
- Senior Manager: 1
- Deputy Manager: 6
Appointment as MT: 13
- Finance: 5
- HR: 5
- Law: 1
- M&C: 2
Appointment as GET: 4
- Electrical: 3
- Mechanical: 1
Salary:
- Senior Manager: Grade- E4 / (Rs 70000-200000)
- Deputy Manager: Grade- E2 / (Rs 50000-160000)
- Finance: Grade-E1/ Rs 40000-140000.
- HR: Grade-E1/ Rs 40000-140000.
- Law: Grade-E1/ Rs 40000-140000.
- M&C: Grade-E1/ Rs 40000-140000.
Educational qualification:
Qualification for Special Recruitment Drive (SRD):
- Senior Manager (Geology): Post Graduate Degree in Geology.
- Deputy Manager (Survey): Bachelor’s Degree in Mining / Civil Engineering with Surveyors. Certificate of Competency or M. Tech (Geomatics).
- Deputy Manager (Electrical): Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering / Technology (Electrical / Instrumentation / Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Communication).
- Deputy Manager (R&D): Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering / Technology or Post-Graduate qualification in Chemistry (Preferably with specialization in Inorganic Chemistry / Analytical Chemistry).
- Deputy Manager (M&C) Bachelor’s Degree in Arts / Science / Commerce / Engineering with Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Mat: rials Management or MBA with specialization in Materials Management.
- Finance: CA/ICWA or MBA (Finance) from recognized institution.
- HR: Two years full-time Post Graduation Degree or Diploma from Recognized institutions in HR / Personnel.
- Law: Bachelor’s Degree in Law including five years integrated LLB.
- M&C: Two years full-time Post Graduation Degree or Diploma from Recognized institution in Materials
- Electrical: Full-time Bachelor Degree in Engineering / Technology (Electrical).
- Mechanical: Full-time Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering / Mining Machinery.
Age limits:
- Age Limit (As on 01.01.2023) for MT/GET: Maximum Age required as on 01/01/2023 for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee/ Management Trainee is 28 years.
Age Limit and Experience for posts under SRD as on 01.01.2023:
- Senior Manager: Maximum Age Limit-47
- Deputy Manager: Maximum Age Limit-40
Application Fee:
- The General, OBC & EWS Candidates are required to pay non-refundable application processing fee of Rs.500/- (Five Hundred Only) and all other candidates are exempted from paying fees including PwBDs.
- Internal candidates are not required to pay the application fee. The application processing fee plus applicable Bank charges shall be paid by the applicant using the Payment Gateway / NEFT On-line Transfer through HCL’s website only. No other form of remittance shall be accepted.
How to apply for HCL recruitment 2023:
- To apply for the posts, candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria must register themselves on the HCL website (www.hindustancopper.com).