HAL Recruitment 2023: Check notification for the recruitment of 84 posts including Manager

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has invited applicants to apply for the post of Senior Test Pilot/ Test Pilot, Security Officer, Officer, Chief Manager, Senior Manager, Deputy Manager, Manager, Finance Officer, Engineer & Fire Officer Vacancy. The candidates who are interested to apply for the posts are advised to go through the official notification.

Important Dates

Last Date to Apply Offline: 30-11-2023

Vacancy Details

Senior Test Pilot/ Test Pilot: 02

Chief Manager (Civil): 01

Senior Manager (Civil): 01

Deputy Manager (Civil): 09

Manager (MM): 05

Deputy Manager (MM): 12

Engineer (MM): 09

Deputy Manager (Finance): 09

Finance Officer: 06

Deputy Manager (Human Resources): 05

Deputy Manager (Legal): 04

Deputy Manager (Marketing): 05

Security Officer: 09

Officer (Official Language): 01

Engineer (Customer Service): 03

Fire Officer: 03

Educational Qualifications 2023

Candidates applying for Chief Manager (Civil)/ Senior Manager (Civil)/Deputy Manager (Civil) should have a degree in Engineering/ Technology in Civil Engineering from Institutes / Universities.

Candidates applying for Civil Manager (IMM)/Deputy Manager (IMM)/Engineer (IMM)should have a degree in Engineering/ Technology or its equivalent from Institutes / Universities.

Pay Scale

Grade II: Rs.40,000 – 1,40,000

Grade III: Rs.50,000 – 1,60,000

Grade IV: Rs.60,000 – 1,80,000

Grade V: Rs.70,000 – 2,00,000

Grade VI: Rs.80,000 – 2,20,000

Grade VII: Rs.90,000 – 2,40,000