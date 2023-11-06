HAL Recruitment 2023: Check notification for the recruitment of 84 posts including Manager
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has invited applicants to apply for the post of Senior Test Pilot/ Test Pilot, Security Officer, Officer, Chief Manager, Senior Manager, Deputy Manager, Manager, Finance Officer, Engineer & Fire Officer Vacancy.
Important Dates
Last Date to Apply Offline: 30-11-2023
Vacancy Details
Senior Test Pilot/ Test Pilot: 02
Chief Manager (Civil): 01
Senior Manager (Civil): 01
Deputy Manager (Civil): 09
Manager (MM): 05
Deputy Manager (MM): 12
Engineer (MM): 09
Deputy Manager (Finance): 09
Finance Officer: 06
Deputy Manager (Human Resources): 05
Deputy Manager (Legal): 04
Deputy Manager (Marketing): 05
Security Officer: 09
Officer (Official Language): 01
Engineer (Customer Service): 03
Fire Officer: 03
Educational Qualifications 2023
Candidates applying for Chief Manager (Civil)/ Senior Manager (Civil)/Deputy Manager (Civil) should have a degree in Engineering/ Technology in Civil Engineering from Institutes / Universities.
Candidates applying for Civil Manager (IMM)/Deputy Manager (IMM)/Engineer (IMM)should have a degree in Engineering/ Technology or its equivalent from Institutes / Universities.
Pay Scale
Grade II: Rs.40,000 – 1,40,000
Grade III: Rs.50,000 – 1,60,000
Grade IV: Rs.60,000 – 1,80,000
Grade V: Rs.70,000 – 2,00,000
Grade VI: Rs.80,000 – 2,20,000
Grade VII: Rs.90,000 – 2,40,000