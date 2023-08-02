HAL recruitment 2023: Apply for the posts of Management/ Design Trainee

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has published a notification for the recruitment of Design Trainee/ Management Trainee (Technical). The vacant posts are applicable for various divisions/ research and design centres/ offices in aeronautical, mechanical, electrical, electronics and other departments. There is a total vacancy of 185 posts as published in the notification.

Important Dates

Apply online starts from: 02/08/2023

Apply online ends on: 22/08/2023

Qualification

The candidates are expected to have a bachelor degree in Engineering/ Technology or its equivalent (full time) (4 years after 10+2) from the Institutes/ Universities recognized by the Government of India.

Vacancy Details

Design Trainee: 95

Management Trainee (Technical): 90

The detailed advertisement can be viewed and applications can be submitted online between 2nd August 2023 (1700 hrs) to 22nd August 2023 (1700 hrs) by visiting Careers Section of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

About HAL

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd or HAL, a Navratna Central Public Sector Undertaking, is a premier Aeronautical Industry of South East Asia, propelling the ‘Make in India’ dream of the country by undertaking Design, Production, Repair, Overhaul and Upgrade of Aircraft, Helicopter, Aero-engines, Accessories, Avionics and Systems