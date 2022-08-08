HAL Recruitment 2022: Online application for bumper vacancy in HAL ending shortly, apply now

Applications are invited from Citizens of India for undergoing Apprenticeship Training in Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Nasik Division for a period of one year as an Apprentice Trainee.

According to the notification issued by the HAL, the eligible and interested candidates will have to apply online before August 10, 2022.

Important dates of HAL Recruitment 2022:

Application to Apprentice training begins: 22nd July 2022

Last date for accepting applications: 10th August 2022

Tentative Schedule for Document verification: 16th to 31st

August 2022 Tentative date for display of shortlists: 2nd Week of September

HAL Recruitment 2022 eligibility:

For Engineering Graduate Apprentices: Candidates should have successfully completed Graduation in respective branch of Engineering/Technology/Nursing from a recognized university in the above mentioned Disciplines/Subject fields only and the gap between the Date of Joining for apprentice training and Graduation Date should not be more than 3 years.

For Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: Candidates should have completed Diploma in Engineering/Technology/Hotel management/Lab Tech from State Board of Technical Education in the above mentioned Disciplines/Subject fields only and the gap between the Date of Joining for apprentice training and Date of qualifying for Diploma should not be more than 3 years. Those who are undergoing/Completed Graduate – engineering are not eligible for this apprenticeship programme

How to apply for HAL vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates who meet the notified criteria should follow the following procedure.

STEP 1 (Form No.1): Register on apprenticeship portal ‘www.mhrdnats.gov.in’ Registration on this portal is a must for further application i.e. STEP 2.

(Details for Registration on apprenticeship portal are provided on the portal itself)

STEP 2: Apply in the HAL Nasik application form (Google form)

Click on the link given below to open the application form “https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdxzgWRNLScIz1NAq_zjCMdiof8QCj5491LaDOd1Aq2k4xAg/viewform?usp=sf_link”

Enter the correct and required information in the application form and submit it.

Please verify that a submission message is seen on your screen “Your response has been registered Thank You!”. This ensures submission process completed.

Step 3: Attend Physical Document verification at HAL Nasik as per schedule which will be provided in email communication to the applied candidates. Tentative schedule is 3rd/4th week of August 2022.

Important Instructions:

Before applying, the candidate should satisfy themselves regarding eligibility criteria. The candidate should also ensure that the particulars furnished by him/her in the application form are correct in all respect. In case any discrepancy is detected during the engagement process/ apprenticeship training or if found, he/she has furnished any incorrect/false information or has suppressed any material facts, his/her candidature will be cancelled/terminated at any stage.

Candidates who have passed the qualifying examination and possessing Original/Provisional certificate are only eligible.

HAL-Nasik reserves right to alter the allocation of quota for trades any time and during the process of engagement.

Candidates have to enter his/her NAME as it appears in SSC Certificate.

Candidate are requested to enter a valid details viz. email id, mobile number, Aadhaar number, Date of Birth, Category, Council and Trade details in the apprenticeship portal portal. HAL-Nasik shall not be responsible for any application being rejected or candidate not shortlisted due to incorrect data.

The apprenticeship portal ‘www.mhrdnats.gov.in’ is operated by MHRD, Government of India. For enquiries regarding the issues related with web portal, the candidates are requested to contact help line numbers mentioned in the portal. Correspondence with respect to functionality of portal will not be entertained by HAL-Nasik.

After short-listing candidate should be in a position to join HAL-Nasik for apprenticeship training on the prescribed date of joining for the period of one year. If the candidate does not report on scheduled date, it will be assumed that he/she is not interested in the apprenticeship and his/her candidature will be forfeited.

After completion of the training, the apprenticeship will be terminated and there will be no obligation on HAL-Nasik to offer any employment to the apprentice on completion of period of Apprenticeship training in HAL-Nasik.

Candidate those who have undergone Apprenticeship Training or who are undergoing similar apprenticeship training/ or registered for Apprentice training in the respective discipline under the Apprentice Act elsewhere are NOT ELIGIBLE.

All Original certificates/documents should be produced at the time of joining for apprenticeship training.

Canvassing in any form will be treated as disqualification.

HAL reserves the right to cancel the advertisement and /or the selection process there under. Decision of HAL Management regarding the selection will be final. Further HAL Management reserves the full right to fill up or otherwise any or all the notified posts depending on the availability of the candidate in any trade/discipline and also to fill up the vacancies if any.

Shortlisted candidates are to fulfill medical standards before they can begin the training. A medical fitness certificate from Civil Surgeon will be pre-requsite to join as apprentice trainee.

The candidate has to make his/her own arrangement for accommodation & travelling for the engagement process/during Apprenticeship Training Period.

Candidates are advised to check their emails regularly and visit ‘www.hal-india.co.in’ for updates on the apprentice engagement process.

Click here to read the HAL apprentice recruitment 2022 notification.