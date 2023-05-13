HAL Apprentice recruitment 2023 process underway, apply now

Good news for the job seekers. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has invited applications from Citizens of India for undergoing Apprenticeship Training.

The selected candidates will undergo training at Hindustan Aeronautics limited, Hyderabad Division for the year 2023-24 for a period of one year as an Apprentice Trainee as per the details given below:

Electronic Mechanic: 76

Fitter: 25

Electrician: 8

Machinist: 8

Turner: 7

Welder: 2

Refrigeration & AC: 2

COPA: 40

Plumber: 2

Painter: 4

Diesel Mechanic: 1

Motor Vehicle Mechanic: 1

Draughtsman-Civil: 1

Draughtsman- Mechanical: 1

Eligibility for EX-ITI Trade Apprentice:

The candidates must be ITI passed in the respective trades recognized by NCW.

Educational qualification:

Electronic Mechanic: Passed ITI in the trade of Electronics Mechanic

Fitter: Passed ITI in the trade of Fitter

Electrician: Passed ITI in the trade of Electrician

Machinist: Passed ITI in the trade of Machinist

Turner: Passed ITI in the trade of Turner

Welder: Passed ITI in the trade of Welder

Refrigeration & AC: Passed ITI in the trade of Refrigeration & AC

COPA: Passed ITI in the trade of COPA/ PASSA

Plumber: Passed ITI in the trade of Plumber

Painter: Passed ITI in the trade of Painter (General)

Diesel Mechanic: Passed ITI in the trade of Diesel Mechanic

Motor Vehicle Mechanic: Passed ITI in the trade of Motor Vehicle Mechanic

Draughtsman-Civil: Passed ITI in the trade of Draughtsman- CIVIL

Draughtsman- Mechanical: Passed ITI in the trade of Draughtsman- MEHANICAL

Stipend:

Stipend will be paid monthly as per the Apprentices Act 1961 & Rules and Subsequent amendments.

Reservations:

The reservation for engagement of Apprentices will be admissible as per The Apprenticeship Act 1951 & Rules and Subsequent amendments.

How to Apply:

Interested and eligible candidates who meet the details and procedure mentioned below. notified criteria may Walk-in as per the given:

Walk-in Venue Address:

Auditorium, Behind Department of Training & Development,

HINDUSTAN AERONAUTICS LIMITED

Avionics Division,

Balanagar, Hyderabd- 500042

Click here to read HAL Apprentice recruitment 2023 notification.