HAL apprentice recruitment 2023: Online application underway, apply now

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has invited application from the citizens of India for undergoing Apprenticeship Training at HAL’s Hyderabad unit for the year 2023-24 for a period of one year as an Apprentice Trainee.

A walk-in-interview will be on May 17, 18 or 19, 2023 to select the candidates for the HAL apprentice recruitment.

HAL apprentice vacancy 2023 details:

Engineering Graduate Apprentices: 74

Electronics & Communication Engineering: 45

Mechanical Engineering: 15

Electrical and Electronics Engineering: 4

Civil Engineering: 3

Computer Science and Engineering: 5

Aeronautical Engineering: 2

Technician {Diploma} Apprentices: 52

Electronics & Communication Engineering: 30

Mechanical Engineering: 10

Electrical And Electronics Engineering: 2

Civil Engineering: 2

Computer Science and Engineering: 4

Commercial and Computer Practice: 2

Pharmacy: 1

Medical Lab Technician: 1

General Stream Graduate Apprentices: 24

Com: 15

BSc (Nursing): 4

BSc (Chemistry): 1

BSc (Computers) 4

Qualification Prescribed:

Engineering Graduate Apprentices: Graduates in the respective branch of Engineering

Technician {Diploma} Apprentices: Diploma in the respective branch of Engineering.

General Stream Graduate Apprentices: Graduates in the respective Discipline

Eligibility:

For Engineering Graduate Apprentices: Candidates should have successfully completed Degree in Engineering/ technology from a recognized university as mentioned at LA and the gap between the date of joining and passing date of the qualification should not be more than 3 years.

For Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: Candidates should have passed Diploma in Engineering/technology from State Board of Technical Education as mentioned at 18 and the gap between the date of joining and passing date of the qualification should not be more than 3 years.

For Graduate Apprentices in General Stream: Candidates should have successfully completed Degree from a recognized university as mentioned at 1C and the gap between the date of joining and passing date of the qualification should not be more than 3 years.

Stipend:

The Stipend will be paid monthly as per the Apprentices Act 1961 & Rules and Subsequent amendments.

How to apply interested and eligible candidates who meet the- notified details and procedure mentioned below:

Walk-in Venue Address:

Auditorium, Behind Department of Training & Development, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Avionics Division, Hyderabad. Balanagar, Hyderabad- 500042.