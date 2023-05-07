HAL apprentice recruitment 2023: Online application underway, apply now
A walk-in-interview will be on May 17, 18 or 19, 2023 to select the candidates for the HAL apprentice recruitment.
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has invited application from the citizens of India for undergoing Apprenticeship Training at HAL’s Hyderabad unit for the year 2023-24 for a period of one year as an Apprentice Trainee.
HAL apprentice vacancy 2023 details:
Engineering Graduate Apprentices: 74
- Electronics & Communication Engineering: 45
- Mechanical Engineering: 15
- Electrical and Electronics Engineering: 4
- Civil Engineering: 3
- Computer Science and Engineering: 5
- Aeronautical Engineering: 2
Technician {Diploma} Apprentices: 52
- Electronics & Communication Engineering: 30
- Mechanical Engineering: 10
- Electrical And Electronics Engineering: 2
- Civil Engineering: 2
- Computer Science and Engineering: 4
- Commercial and Computer Practice: 2
- Pharmacy: 1
- Medical Lab Technician: 1
General Stream Graduate Apprentices: 24
- Com: 15
- BSc (Nursing): 4
- BSc (Chemistry): 1
- BSc (Computers) 4
Qualification Prescribed:
- Engineering Graduate Apprentices: Graduates in the respective branch of Engineering
- Technician {Diploma} Apprentices: Diploma in the respective branch of Engineering.
- General Stream Graduate Apprentices: Graduates in the respective Discipline
Eligibility:
- For Engineering Graduate Apprentices: Candidates should have successfully completed Degree in Engineering/ technology from a recognized university as mentioned at LA and the gap between the date of joining and passing date of the qualification should not be more than 3 years.
- For Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: Candidates should have passed Diploma in Engineering/technology from State Board of Technical Education as mentioned at 18 and the gap between the date of joining and passing date of the qualification should not be more than 3 years.
- For Graduate Apprentices in General Stream: Candidates should have successfully completed Degree from a recognized university as mentioned at 1C and the gap between the date of joining and passing date of the qualification should not be more than 3 years.
Stipend:
- The Stipend will be paid monthly as per the Apprentices Act 1961 & Rules and Subsequent amendments.
How to apply interested and eligible candidates who meet the- notified details and procedure mentioned below:
Walk-in Venue Address:
- Auditorium, Behind Department of Training & Development, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Avionics Division, Hyderabad. Balanagar, Hyderabad- 500042.