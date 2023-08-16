Google hiring graduates for Product Solutions Engineer posts in India

Google is hiring eligible graduate job aspirants for experienced Product Solutions Engineer posts. The candidates will get an opportunity to share their preferred working location from the following: Hyderabad, Telangana, India; Gurgaon, Haryana, India. The complete details of this job are as follows:

Job Vacancies in Google

About the job

Google creates products and services that make the world a better place, and gTech’s role is to help bring them to life. gTech Global Customer Experience (gCare) is a solution-generating effort that helps our Sales teams and advertisers. These solutions need to be scalable to support millions of customers worldwide.

In this role, you will provide high-quality customer care to advertisers and Business teams, managing issues for Google advertiser based on Display, YouTube, Google Analytics, Shopping, Google Marketing Platform (GMP), and Mobile/Apps. This support consists of preempting, detecting, and resolving sensitive and complex issues across Google Ads products, identifying patterns of issues for business and customers, partnering with Product Operations and Engineering to resolve product issues, and managing complex issues to resolution to enhance the customer experience.

Roles and Responsibility:

The selected candidates for the Product Solutions Engineer posts will undertake the following roles and responsibilities.

Prioritize and deliver outstanding customer service, advanced troubleshooting and resolving complex issues and bugs from internal teams and Google advertisers.

Understand the evolving AI-powered nature of the Google Ads ecosystem and the ability to communicate the ML model language with internal and external customers.

Engage with cross-functional partners, including business, Engineering and Product teams, to build automation frameworks and processes to detect and prevent product bugs/issues.

Prototype and develop tools to enable the troubleshooting of customer issues and queries to facilitate troubleshooting of standard use cases.

Collaborate with Engineering teams on Infrastructure launches, upgrades and migrations.

Educational Qualifications for this job:

The candidates applying for the vacancies should have a minimum of a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent practical experience.

Apart from this, they must have 2 years of experience in coding with a general-purpose programming language (e.g., Java, C/C++, Python), working with web technologies (e.g., HTML, CSS, JavaScript, HTTP, Networks) or performing data analysis and visualization using SQL (e.g., query languages).

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience in system design/API, programming language including data structures and algorithms, and machine learning basics.

Experience working with the Google ads network and e-commerce products.

Understanding of back-end infrastructure concepts (e.g., cache, memory management), mobile app operating systems, and mobile app data analytics products.

Ability to interpret data to influence cross-functional stakeholders in gTech and Engineering organizations and communicate technical problems to both technical and non-technical audiences.

Ability to troubleshoot and debug tagging issues on websites using developer tools (e.g., Chrome DevTools).

Google Official Website Link