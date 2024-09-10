Golden opportunity to apply for over 50,000 govt job vacancies, Check details

Good news for job aspirants who are looking to get a good position in a Government organization. Over 50,000 job vacancies have been notified by different government-run bodies for various positions in September 2024. There are more than 40 different government positions available across various agencies and department. The job vacancies are notified by Staff Selection Commission, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Indian Navy, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and more. The government jobs come with job security, stable income, and numerous benefits such as pensions, health care, and other allowances.

Now, let’s discuss about them in short phrases.

SSC GD Recruitment 2024

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for recruitment of Constable (General Duty) positions for a total of 39,481 job openings. The registration process started from September 5 at the SSC’s official website, ssc.gov.in. The application window will remain open until October 14.

The vacancies are available in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau.

You can check detailed information about the recruitment drive in the link here: SSC GD recruitment 2024 Notification out: Apply for 39,481 Constable, Sepoy and Rifleman posts

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is hiring eligible candidates for the recruitment of Constables in Kitchen Services. Candidates can apply for a total of 819 vacancies including 697 positions for male candidates and 122 for females through official website- itbpolice.nic.in, until October 1.

The selection of the candidates will be done through a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a Physical Standard Test (PST), a written exam, document verification, and a Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/Review Medical Examination (RME).

Check detailed information here: ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Apply for 819 posts, Registration starts on Sep 2

Indian Navy SSR Medical Assistant Recruitment 2024

The Indian Navy is hiring eligible candidates for the Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) Medical Assistant positions. Only unmarried candidates who have completed their 12th-grade education can apply online from September 7 to September 17 at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The selected candidates will receive a stipend during training and a salary as per the Defense Pay Matrix after the training period, along with additional allowances.

CISF Constable/Firemen Recruitment 2024

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is recruiting job aspirants for Constable/Fire positions. The online application portal is open at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in till September 30. A total of 1,130 positions are available across various states and union territories.

The application fee is Rs 100, with exemptions for SC, ST, and Ex-Servicemen categories.

The recruitment drive details are given here: CISF recruitment 2024: Hiring ongoing for 1,130 firemen posts

Indian Railway (RRB) NTPC Recruitment 2024

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the notification for mega recruitment of 11,558 vacancies for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts.

This drive will cover both undergraduate and graduate-level positions, with detailed notifications (CEN 05/2024 and CEN 06/2024) expected to be released soon. The application process for graduate-level posts under RRB NTPC 2024 will commence on September 14 and remain open until October 13.