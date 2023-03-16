GAIL SDMO vacancy 2023: Selected candidates to get salary of Rs 93,000

Dhanwantri Hospital, a hospital run by GAIL (India) Ltd has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of Shift Duty Medical Officer (SDMO) on temporary tenure basis for its fully equipped Hospital at GAIL Gaon Dibiyapur, District Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh.

A total of four vacant posts will be filled up during this recruitment drive and will be given an increment of Rs 2800, apart from their monthly salary.

Name of the post:

Full time Shift Duty Medical Officer (SDMO) on temporary tenure basis for Dhanvantry Hospital, GAIL Gaon Dibiyapur.

Minimum essential qualification required:

Minimum MBBS with 01-year Rotatory Internship and Valid Registration.

Number of vacancies:

4

Age limit of GAIL SDMO vacancy 2023:

The maximum age limit for applying for the post shall not exceed 56 years.

Remuneration:

Consolidated Rs 93,000/- per month with an annual increment of Rs 2800/- per month.

How to apply:

Interested and eligible candidates should download the requisite application format attached and send the same duly completed and signed to e-mail Id [email protected] or by registered post to Shri Kumaraguru M, Chief Manager (HR), New PolymerBhawan, GAIL (India) Limited, Pata, Dist. – Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh, PIN 206241.

Duly Completed application form along with above documents must reach the above address by 17:45 Hrs, 29.03.2023 bye-mail or registered post.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview on a convenient date. For any queries, kindly e-mail at [email protected]

Click here to read the GAIL SDMO vacancy 2023 notification.