GAIL Recrutiment 2023: 277 Vacancies for several posts available, Apply online
Candidates willing to apply for GAIL Recruitment 2023 can submit applications online on or before February 02, 2023.
GAIL (Gas Authority of India Limited) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for several vacant posts. A total of 277 vacant posts are available. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply online at the official GAIL website. An official notification for the same has been released. Online registrations are to commence from January 04, 2023. The last date for the submission of online applications is February 02, 2023. For further details, check below:
GAIL Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts
Total posts: 277
- Senior Engineer (Chemical): 13 posts
- Senior Engineer (Mechanical): 53 posts
- Senior Engineer (Electrical): 28 posts
- Senior Engineer (Instrumentation): 14 posts
- Senior Engineer (GAILTEL (TC/TM)): 3 posts
- Senior Engineer (Metallurgy): 5 posts
- Senior Officer (Finance & Accounts): 23 posts
- Senior Officer (Fire and Safety): 25 posts
- Senior Officer (Marketing): 23 posts
- Senior Officer (C&P): 32 posts
- Senior Officer (Human Resources): 24 posts
- Officer (Security): 14 posts
GAIL Recruitment 2023 Important dates
- Starting date for submission of online applications: January 04, 2023 from 11:00 hours
- Closing date for submission of online applications: February 02, 2023 to 18:00 hours
GAIL Recruitment 2023 Age limit
- Chief Manager: Maximum 40 years of age
- Senior Engineer/Senior Officer: Maximum 28 years of age
- Officer (Security): Maximum 45 years of age
- Upper age limit relaxation is likely to be considered for ST/ SC/ OBC candidates, as per Government rules
How to Apply?
- Candidates willing to apply are to visit the official GAIL website
- Visit the career section at the homepage
- Register yourselves using contact details and personal details
- Select the advertisement number and the post applying for
- Fill up the application form with all necessary details
- Make the payment online
- Submit the application
- It is advisable for the candidates to take a printout and a soft copy for future reference