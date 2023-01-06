GAIL Recrutiment 2023: 277 Vacancies for several posts available, Apply online

GAIL (Gas Authority of India Limited) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for several vacant posts. A total of 277 vacant posts are available. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply online at the official GAIL website. An official notification for the same has been released. Online registrations are to commence from January 04, 2023. The last date for the submission of online applications is February 02, 2023. For further details, check below:

GAIL Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts

Total posts: 277

Senior Engineer (Chemical): 13 posts

Senior Engineer (Mechanical): 53 posts

Senior Engineer (Electrical): 28 posts

Senior Engineer (Instrumentation): 14 posts

Senior Engineer (GAILTEL (TC/TM)): 3 posts

Senior Engineer (Metallurgy): 5 posts

Senior Officer (Finance & Accounts): 23 posts

Senior Officer (Fire and Safety): 25 posts

Senior Officer (Marketing): 23 posts

Senior Officer (C&P): 32 posts

Senior Officer (Human Resources): 24 posts

Officer (Security): 14 posts

GAIL Recruitment 2023 Important dates

Starting date for submission of online applications: January 04, 2023 from 11:00 hours

Closing date for submission of online applications: February 02, 2023 to 18:00 hours

GAIL Recruitment 2023 Age limit



Chief Manager: Maximum 40 years of age

Senior Engineer/Senior Officer: Maximum 28 years of age

Officer (Security): Maximum 45 years of age

Upper age limit relaxation is likely to be considered for ST/ SC/ OBC candidates, as per Government rules

How to Apply?

Candidates willing to apply are to visit the official GAIL website

Visit the career section at the homepage

Register yourselves using contact details and personal details

Select the advertisement number and the post applying for

Fill up the application form with all necessary details

Make the payment online

Submit the application

It is advisable for the candidates to take a printout and a soft copy for future reference

Important links