GAIL Recruitment 2024: Registrations begin for 391 various posts, Check vacancies, eligibility and other details

Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) has initiated the registration process for the recruitment for various posts. The recruitment drive aims to recruit for 391 vacancies under various posts including Junior Engineer, Foreman, Junior Chemist, Junior Superintendent (Official Language), Junior Accountant, Technical Assistant, Accounts Assistant, Business Assistant, Operator (Chemical), and Technician.

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the recruitment drive at the official website of the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) at gailonline.com on or before September 7.

More Details:

Important Dates:

Registration start date: August 8

Registration end date: September 7

Vacancies:

Junior Engineer (Chemical): 2

Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 1

Foreman (Electrical): 1

Foreman (Instrumentation): 14

Foreman (Civil): 6

Junior Superintendent (Official Language): 5

Junior Chemist: 8

Junior Accountant: 14

Technical Assistant (Laboratory): 3

Operator (Chemical): 73

Technician (Electrical): 44

Technician (Instrumentation): 45

Technician (Mechanical): 39

Technician (Telecom & Telemetry): 11

Operator (Fire): 39

Operator (Boiler): 8

Accounts Assistant: 13

Business Assistant: 65

Eligibility:

Junior Engineer (Chemical)

Qualification: Diploma in Chemical/Petrochemical Technology

Age Limit: Up to 45 years

Junior Engineer (Mechanical)

Qualification: Diploma in Mechanical/Production/Production & Industrial/Manufacturing/Mechanical & Automobile Engineering

Age Limit: Up to 45 years

Foreman (Electrical)

Qualification: Diploma in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics Engineering

Age Limit: Up to 28 years

Foreman (Instrumentation)

Qualification: Diploma in Instrumentation/Electronics/Electrical & Electronics Engineering

Age Limit: Up to 28 years

Foreman (Civil)

Qualification: Diploma in Civil Engineering

Age Limit: Up to 28 years

Junior Superintendent (Official Language)

Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Hindi Literature/Hindi

Age Limit: Up to 28 years

Junior Chemist

Qualification: Master’s Degree (M.Sc.) in Chemistry

Age Limit: Up to 28 years

Junior Accountant

Qualification: Master’s Degree in Commerce or CA

Age Limit: Up to 28 years

Technical Assistant (Laboratory)

Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Science with Chemistry

Age Limit: Up to 28 years

Operator (Chemical)

Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Physics/Chemistry/Mathematics

Age Limit: Up to 28 years

Technician (Electrical)

Qualification: Matric and ITI in Electrical

Age Limit: Up to 26 years

Technician (Instrumentation)

Qualification: Matric and ITI in Instrumentation

Age Limit: Up to 26 years

Technician (Mechanical)

Qualification: Matric and ITI in Mechanical

Age Limit: Up to 26 years

Technician (Telecom & Telemetry)

Qualification: Matric and ITI in Telecom/Telemetry

Age Limit: Up to 26 years

Operator (Fire)

Qualification: 10+2 or equivalent

Age Limit: Up to 26 years

Operator (Boiler)

Qualification: Matric and ITI in Boiler

Age Limit: Up to 26 years

Accounts Assistant

Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce

Age Limit: Up to 26 years

Business Assistant

Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration (BBA/BBS/BBM)

Age Limit: Up to 26 years

Application Fee:

UR/OBC/EWS: Rs 50

SC/ST/PwBD: Exempted from paying application fee

For more details, interested candidates can visit the official website of the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) at gailonline.com or click here.