GAIL Recruitment 2024: Registrations begin for 391 various posts, Check vacancies, eligibility and other details

Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) has initiated the registration process for the recruitment for various posts. The recruitment drive aims to recruit for 391 vacancies under various posts including Junior Engineer, Foreman, Junior Chemist, Junior Superintendent (Official Language), Junior Accountant, Technical Assistant, Accounts Assistant, Business Assistant, Operator (Chemical), and Technician.

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the recruitment drive at the official website of the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) at gailonline.com on or before September 7.

More Details:

Important Dates:

  • Registration start date: August 8
  • Registration end date: September 7

Vacancies:

  • Junior Engineer (Chemical): 2
  • Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 1
  • Foreman (Electrical): 1
  • Foreman (Instrumentation): 14
  • Foreman (Civil): 6
  • Junior Superintendent (Official Language): 5
  • Junior Chemist: 8
  • Junior Accountant: 14
  • Technical Assistant (Laboratory): 3
  • Operator (Chemical): 73
  • Technician (Electrical): 44
  • Technician (Instrumentation): 45
  • Technician (Mechanical): 39
  • Technician (Telecom & Telemetry): 11
  • Operator (Fire): 39
  • Operator (Boiler): 8
  • Accounts Assistant: 13
  • Business Assistant: 65

Eligibility:

Junior Engineer (Chemical)

  • Qualification: Diploma in Chemical/Petrochemical Technology
  • Age Limit: Up to 45 years

Junior Engineer (Mechanical)

  • Qualification: Diploma in Mechanical/Production/Production & Industrial/Manufacturing/Mechanical & Automobile Engineering
  • Age Limit: Up to 45 years

Foreman (Electrical)

  • Qualification: Diploma in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics Engineering
  • Age Limit: Up to 28 years

Foreman (Instrumentation)

  • Qualification: Diploma in Instrumentation/Electronics/Electrical & Electronics Engineering
  • Age Limit: Up to 28 years

Foreman (Civil)

  • Qualification: Diploma in Civil Engineering
  • Age Limit: Up to 28 years

Junior Superintendent (Official Language)

  • Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Hindi Literature/Hindi
  • Age Limit: Up to 28 years

Junior Chemist

  • Qualification: Master’s Degree (M.Sc.) in Chemistry
  • Age Limit: Up to 28 years

Junior Accountant

  • Qualification: Master’s Degree in Commerce or CA
  • Age Limit: Up to 28 years

Technical Assistant (Laboratory)

  • Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Science with Chemistry
  • Age Limit: Up to 28 years

Operator (Chemical)

  • Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Physics/Chemistry/Mathematics
  • Age Limit: Up to 28 years

Technician (Electrical)

  • Qualification: Matric and ITI in Electrical
  • Age Limit: Up to 26 years

Technician (Instrumentation)

  • Qualification: Matric and ITI in Instrumentation
  • Age Limit: Up to 26 years

Technician (Mechanical)

  • Qualification: Matric and ITI in Mechanical
  • Age Limit: Up to 26 years

Technician (Telecom & Telemetry)

  • Qualification: Matric and ITI in Telecom/Telemetry
  • Age Limit: Up to 26 years

Operator (Fire)

  • Qualification: 10+2 or equivalent
  • Age Limit: Up to 26 years

Operator (Boiler)

  • Qualification: Matric and ITI in Boiler
  • Age Limit: Up to 26 years

Accounts Assistant

  • Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce
  • Age Limit: Up to 26 years

Business Assistant

  • Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration (BBA/BBS/BBM)
  • Age Limit: Up to 26 years

Application Fee:

  • UR/OBC/EWS: Rs 50
  • SC/ST/PwBD: Exempted from paying application fee

For more details, interested candidates can visit the official website of the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) at gailonline.com or click here.

