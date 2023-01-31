GAIL Recruitment 2023 online application deadline for 277 posts ending soon, apply now

Alert for the job seekers. The deadline for online application for 277 posts of GAIL Recruitment 2023 is ending soon. The interested and eligible candidates can apply on or before February 2, 2023.
The candidates who will be selected by the Gas Authority of India Limited will get huge salaries between Rs 60,000 and Rs 2,40,000.
GAIL Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts:
- Senior Engineer (Chemical): 13 posts
- Senior Engineer (Mechanical): 53 posts
- Senior Engineer (Electrical): 28 posts
- Senior Engineer (Instrumentation): 14 posts
- Senior Engineer (GAILTEL (TC/TM)): 3 posts
- Senior Engineer (Metallurgy): 5 posts
- Senior Officer (Finance & Accounts): 23 posts
- Senior Officer (Fire and Safety): 25 posts
- Senior Officer (Marketing): 23 posts
- Senior Officer (C&P): 32 posts
- Senior Officer (Human Resources): 24 posts
- Officer (Security): 14 posts
- Total posts: 277
GAIL Recruitment 2023 Important dates
- Starting date for submission of online applications: January 04, 2023 from 11:00 hours
- Closing date for submission of online applications: February 02, 2023 to 18:00 hours
GAIL Recruitment 2023 Age limit
- Chief Manager: Maximum 40 years of age
- Senior Engineer/Senior Officer: Maximum 28 years of age
- Officer (Security): Maximum 45 years of age
- Upper age limit relaxation is likely to be considered for ST/ SC/ OBC candidates, as per Government rules
How to Apply?
- Candidates willing to apply are to visit the official GAIL website
- Visit the career section at the homepage
- Register yourselves using contact details and personal details
- Select the advertisement number and the post applying for
- Fill up the application form with all necessary details
- Make the payment online
- Submit the application
- It is advisable for the candidates to take a printout and a soft copy for future reference
Salary:
- Chief Manager (Renewable Energy) Grade: E-5 Pay Scale: Rs 90,000- 2,40,000.
- Senior Engineer (Renewable Energy) Grade: E-2 Pay Scale: 60,000- 1,80,000.
- Senior Engineer (Chemical) Grade: E-2 Pay Scale: Rs 60,000 – 1,80,000.
- Senior Engineer (Mechanical) Grade: E-2 Pay Scale: Rs 60,000 – 1,80,000.
- Senior Engineer (Electrical) Grade: E-2 Pay Scale: Rs 60,000 – 1,80,000.
- Senior Engineer (Instrumentation) Grade: E-2 Pay Scale: Rs 60,000 – 1,80,000.
- Senior Engineer (GAILTEL TC/TM) Grade: E-2 Pay Scale: Rs 60,000 – 1,80,000.
- Senior Engineer (Metallurgy) Grade: E-2 Pay Scale: Rs 60,000 – 1,80,000.
- Senior Officer (Fire & Safety) Grade: E-2 Pay Scale: Rs 60,000 – 1,80,000.
- Senior Officer (C&P) Grade: E-2 Pay Scale: Rs 60,000 – 1,80,000.
- Senior Officer (Marketing) Grade: E-2 Pay Scale: Rs 60,000 – 1,80,000.
- Senior Officer (F&A) Grade: E-2 Pay Scale: Rs 60,000 – 1,80,000.
- Senior Officer (HR) Grade: E-2 Pay Scale: Rs 60,000 – 1,80,000.
- Officer (Security) Grade: E-1 Pay scale: Rs 50,000- 1,60,000.
Important links: