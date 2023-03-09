Gail Recruitment 2023: Apply for 120 Associate posts,Salary upto Rs 60000

GAIL Gas Limited has invited applications for candidates for Senior Associate posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of GAIL Gas Limited at gailgas.com.

The registration process will begin on March 10, 2023. The last date to apply for the post is till April 10, 2023.

GAIL is conducting the recruitment drive for as many as 120 vacancies in the organisation.

GAIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Sr. Associate (Technical): 72 posts

Sr. Associate (Fire & Safety): 12 posts

Sr. Associate (Marketing): 6 posts

Sr. Associate (Finance & Accounts): 6 posts

Sr. Associate (Company Secretary): 2 posts

Sr. Associate (Human Resource): 6 posts

Jr. Associate: 16 posts

GAIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening Date for Online Application: 10 March 2023.

Last Date for Submission of Application: 10.04.2023

GAIL Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Sr. Associate (Technical): Full time Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Electrical/ Electrical &

Electronics/Mechanical/Production/Productio n & Industrial Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile/Instrumentation/Instrumentation & Control/Electronics & Instrumentation/Electrical & Instrumentation/Electronics/Electrical & Electronics/Civil with minimum 50% marks.

Sr. Associate (Fire & Safety): Full time Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Fire/Fire & Safety with minimum 50% marks.

Sr. Associate (Marketing): Full time Two years MBA with specialization in Marketing/Oil & Gas/Petroleum and Energy/Energy and Infrastructure/International Business with minimum 50% marks.

GAIL Recruitment 2023: Salary Details

The consolidated emoluments in respect of Senior Associate is Rs 60,000/- Per Month and Junior Associates is Rs 40,000/- Per Month which includes Pay, HRA and other allowances.

GAIL Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

For General, EWS & OBC (NCL) category-Rs. 100, SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

GAIL Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written test and a personal interview for Senior Associate and written test and/or Skill Test for Junior Associate.

Here is the Official Notification