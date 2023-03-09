Gail Recruitment 2023: Apply for 120 Associate posts,Salary upto Rs 60000
Alert for the job seekers. The deadline for online application for 120 Associate posts of GAIL Recruitment 2023 is ending soon
GAIL Gas Limited has invited applications for candidates for Senior Associate posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of GAIL Gas Limited at gailgas.com.
The registration process will begin on March 10, 2023. The last date to apply for the post is till April 10, 2023.
GAIL is conducting the recruitment drive for as many as 120 vacancies in the organisation.
GAIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Sr. Associate (Technical): 72 posts
Sr. Associate (Fire & Safety): 12 posts
Sr. Associate (Marketing): 6 posts
Sr. Associate (Finance & Accounts): 6 posts
Sr. Associate (Company Secretary): 2 posts
Sr. Associate (Human Resource): 6 posts
Jr. Associate: 16 posts
GAIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Opening Date for Online Application: 10 March 2023.
Last Date for Submission of Application: 10.04.2023
GAIL Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Sr. Associate (Technical): Full time Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Electrical/ Electrical &
Electronics/Mechanical/Production/Productio n & Industrial Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile/Instrumentation/Instrumentation & Control/Electronics & Instrumentation/Electrical & Instrumentation/Electronics/Electrical & Electronics/Civil with minimum 50% marks.
Sr. Associate (Fire & Safety): Full time Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Fire/Fire & Safety with minimum 50% marks.
Sr. Associate (Marketing): Full time Two years MBA with specialization in Marketing/Oil & Gas/Petroleum and Energy/Energy and Infrastructure/International Business with minimum 50% marks.
GAIL Recruitment 2023: Salary Details
The consolidated emoluments in respect of Senior Associate is Rs 60,000/- Per Month and Junior Associates is Rs 40,000/- Per Month which includes Pay, HRA and other allowances.
GAIL Recruitment 2023: Application Fee
For General, EWS & OBC (NCL) category-Rs. 100, SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.
GAIL Recruitment 2023: Selection Process
The selection process will comprise of written test and a personal interview for Senior Associate and written test and/or Skill Test for Junior Associate.
Here is the Official Notification