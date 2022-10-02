GAIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies open for Manager and other posts, Salary up to Rs 2,00,000

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies open for Manager and other posts, Salary up to Rs 2,00,000

GAIL Recruitment 2022: GAIL (India) Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 77 vacant positions of Managers, Engineers and Officers pan India.

GAIL India Limited invites online applications from eligible candidates for 77 Managers, Senior Engineers & Other Posts in various disciplines. Eligible candidates are invited to apply online for Manager & Other posts. The application process started on 16th September 2022. The last date to apply online for GAIL Recruitment is 15th October 2022. Candidates must make sure they are eligible for these posts before applying. To check eligibility, read the details in the sections below.

GAIL Recruitment 2022 for SC/ ST/OBC (NCL) Candidates

Manager- 6

Senior Engineer- 14

Senior Officer- 26

Officer- 05

GAIL Recruitment 2022 for PwBD Candidates

Senior Engineer- 08

Senior Officer- 08

Officer- 01

Senior Superintendent- 02

Senior Accountant- 02

Senior Chemist- 01

Foreman- 04

TOTAL VACANCY- 77

GAIL Recruitment 2022 Age limit

Minimum Age Limit: 35 Years

Maximum Age Limit: 53 Years

GAIL Recruitment 2022 Selection process

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Physical Endurance Test (PET)

Interview

Group Discussion

Skill Test

Written Test

Trade Test

GAIL Recruitment 2022 Pay scale

Manager- Rs.70,000-2,00,000/-

Senior Engineer- Rs.60,000–1,80,000/-

Senior Officer- Rs.60,000–1,80,000/-

Officer- Rs.50,000-1,60,000/-

Senior Superintendent- Rs.35000-138000/-

Senior Accountant- Rs.35000-138000/-

Senior Chemist- Rs.35000-138000/

Foreman- Rs.29,000–1,20,000/

Application fees

Candidates belonging to OBC (NCL) category – Rs. 200/-

SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

How to apply for GAIL India Recruitment 2022

Visit the official website, www.gailonline.com Click on careers Find the advertisement for Manager & Other Posts posts or open the notification from the link below Read all the details and check if you are eligible If eligible, proceed to apply online Click on the apply online link Fill in all the details asked for Make sure to attach documents, photographs, and signatures where required Pay the application fee if required Press on submit to complete your application process Take a printout of the application form for future

Important dates

Starting date for online application: 16th September 2022

Last date for online application: 15th October 2022

Click here for the detailed notification.

Click here to apply online.