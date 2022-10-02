GAIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies open for Manager and other posts, Salary up to Rs 2,00,000
GAIL India Limited invites online applications from eligible candidates for 77 Managers, Senior Engineers & Other Posts in various disciplines. Eligible candidates are invited to apply online for Manager & Other posts. The application process started on 16th September 2022. The last date to apply online for GAIL Recruitment is 15th October 2022. Candidates must make sure they are eligible for these posts before applying. To check eligibility, read the details in the sections below.
GAIL Recruitment 2022 for SC/ ST/OBC (NCL) Candidates
- Manager- 6
- Senior Engineer- 14
- Senior Officer- 26
- Officer- 05
GAIL Recruitment 2022 for PwBD Candidates
- Senior Engineer- 08
- Senior Officer- 08
- Officer- 01
- Senior Superintendent- 02
- Senior Accountant- 02
- Senior Chemist- 01
- Foreman- 04
TOTAL VACANCY- 77
GAIL Recruitment 2022 Age limit
- Minimum Age Limit: 35 Years
- Maximum Age Limit: 53 Years
GAIL Recruitment 2022 Selection process
- Document Verification
- Medical Examination
- Physical Endurance Test (PET)
- Interview
- Group Discussion
- Skill Test
- Written Test
- Trade Test
GAIL Recruitment 2022 Pay scale
- Manager- Rs.70,000-2,00,000/-
- Senior Engineer- Rs.60,000–1,80,000/-
- Senior Officer- Rs.60,000–1,80,000/-
- Officer- Rs.50,000-1,60,000/-
- Senior Superintendent- Rs.35000-138000/-
- Senior Accountant- Rs.35000-138000/-
- Senior Chemist- Rs.35000-138000/
- Foreman- Rs.29,000–1,20,000/
Application fees
- Candidates belonging to OBC (NCL) category – Rs. 200/-
- SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.
How to apply for GAIL India Recruitment 2022
- Visit the official website, www.gailonline.com
- Click on careers
- Find the advertisement for Manager & Other Posts posts or open the notification from the link below
- Read all the details and check if you are eligible
- If eligible, proceed to apply online
- Click on the apply online link
- Fill in all the details asked for
- Make sure to attach documents, photographs, and signatures where required
- Pay the application fee if required
- Press on submit to complete your application process
- Take a printout of the application form for future
Important dates
- Starting date for online application: 16th September 2022
- Last date for online application: 15th October 2022
Click here for the detailed notification.