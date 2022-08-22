GAIL Recruitment 2022: Salary up to Rs 1.38 Lakh per month, Apply for 282 Non-Executive posts
GAIL (India) Limited has issued a fresh recruitment notification to fill up the Non-Executive posts. Interested and eligible candidates are invited to apply for a total of 282 Non-Executive posts via online mode through the official website of GAIL at gailonline.com. The online application link is open from August 16 and will close on September 15, 2022.
You can check more information on the GAIL Recruitment 2022 for Non-Executive posts below:
GAIL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
- Starting date of application : August 16, 2022
- Last date of application: September 15, 2022
GAIL Non-Executive Vacancy Details
- Total Non-Executive posts: 282 vacancies.
- Jr. Engineer(Chemical): 3 Posts
- Jr. Engineer( Mechanical): 01 Post
- Foreman (Electrical): 01 post
- Foreman (Instrumentation): 14 posts
- Foreman (Mechanical): 01 post
- Foreman ( Civil): 01 post
- Jr. Superintendent (Official Language): 5 Posts
- Jr. Superintendent(HR): 20 posts
- Jr. Chemist: 8 Posts
- Technical Assistant(Laboratory): 3 Posts
- Operator (Chemical): 29 Posts
- Technician (Electrical): 35 posts
- Technician (Instrumentation): 16 Posts
- Technician (Mechanical): 38 posts
- Technician (Telecom & Telemetry): 14 posts
- Operator (Fire): 23 posts
- Assistant (Store & Purchase): 28 Posts
- Accounts Assistant: 24 Posts
- Marketing Assistant: 19 Posts
GAIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
- Jr. Engineer(Chemical): The candidate should have a Diploma in Engineering in Chemical/Petrochemical/ Chemical Technology/ Petrochemical Technology with minimum 55% marks for ST Candidates.
- Foreman (Instrumentation): applicant should have a Diploma in Engineering in Instrumentation/Instrumen tation & Control/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Electrical & Instrumentation/ Electronics/ Electrical & Electronics with minimum 55% marks for SC/ST Candidates.
- Jr. Superintendent(HR): The candidate should have a Bachelor Degree of minimum 03 years duration with minimum 55% marks and Diploma in Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations with minimum 55% marks. Candidates can check the education qualification for each post from the link given below.
Age Limit
- Junior Engineer: 45 years.
- Foreman: 33 years.
- Technician / Operator / Assistant: 26 years.
GAIL Salary For Non-Executive posts
- Jr. Engineer(Chemical): Rs 35000-138000
- Jr. Engineer( Mechanical): Rs 35000-138000
- Foreman (Electrical): Rs 29,000 – 1,20,000
- Foreman (Instrumentation): Rs 29,000 – 1,20,000
- Foreman (Mechanical): Rs 29,000 – 1,20,000
- Foreman ( Civil): Rs 29,000 – 1,20,000
- Jr. Superintendent (Official Language): Rs 29,000 – 1,20,000
- Jr. Superintendent(HR): Rs 29,000 – 1,20,000
- Jr. Chemist: Rs 29,000 – 1,20,000
- Technical Assistant(Laboratory): Rs 24,500-90,000
- Operator (Chemical): : Rs 24,500-90,000
- Technician (Electrical): Rs 24,500-90,000
Application Fee
Candidates belonging to the General, EWS, and OBC (NCL) categories are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 50 (excluding applicable Convenience Fees and Taxes). SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates do not need to pay any application fees.
How to Apply For GAIL Recruitment 2022?
Interested candidates who meets all the eligibility criteria will be required to apply online through the GAIL website: https://gailonline.com only. No other means/ mode of application shall be accepted. The last date of application is September 15, 2022.
Click Here to Read GAIL Recruitment Notification Here