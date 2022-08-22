GAIL Recruitment 2022: Salary up to Rs 1.38 Lakh per month, Apply for 282 Non-Executive posts

GAIL (India) Limited has issued a fresh recruitment notification to fill up the Non-Executive posts. Interested and eligible candidates are invited to apply for a total of 282 Non-Executive posts via online mode through the official website of GAIL at gailonline.com. The online application link is open from August 16 and will close on September 15, 2022.

You can check more information on the GAIL Recruitment 2022 for Non-Executive posts below:

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date of application : August 16, 2022

Last date of application: September 15, 2022

GAIL Non-Executive Vacancy Details

Total Non-Executive posts: 282 vacancies.

Jr. Engineer(Chemical): 3 Posts

Jr. Engineer( Mechanical): 01 Post

Foreman (Electrical): 01 post

Foreman (Instrumentation): 14 posts

Foreman (Mechanical): 01 post

Foreman ( Civil): 01 post

Jr. Superintendent (Official Language): 5 Posts

Jr. Superintendent(HR): 20 posts

Jr. Chemist: 8 Posts

Technical Assistant(Laboratory): 3 Posts

Operator (Chemical): 29 Posts

Technician (Electrical): 35 posts

Technician (Instrumentation): 16 Posts

Technician (Mechanical): 38 posts

Technician (Telecom & Telemetry): 14 posts

Operator (Fire): 23 posts

Assistant (Store & Purchase): 28 Posts

Accounts Assistant: 24 Posts

Marketing Assistant: 19 Posts

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Jr. Engineer(Chemical): The candidate should have a Diploma in Engineering in Chemical/Petrochemical/ Chemical Technology/ Petrochemical Technology with minimum 55% marks for ST Candidates.

The candidate should have a Diploma in Engineering in Chemical/Petrochemical/ Chemical Technology/ Petrochemical Technology with minimum 55% marks for ST Candidates. Foreman (Instrumentation) : applicant should have a Diploma in Engineering in Instrumentation/Instrumen tation & Control/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Electrical & Instrumentation/ Electronics/ Electrical & Electronics with minimum 55% marks for SC/ST Candidates.

: applicant should have a Diploma in Engineering in Instrumentation/Instrumen tation & Control/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Electrical & Instrumentation/ Electronics/ Electrical & Electronics with minimum 55% marks for SC/ST Candidates. Jr. Superintendent(HR): The candidate should have a Bachelor Degree of minimum 03 years duration with minimum 55% marks and Diploma in Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations with minimum 55% marks. Candidates can check the education qualification for each post from the link given below.

Age Limit

Junior Engineer: 45 years.

Foreman: 33 years.

Technician / Operator / Assistant: 26 years.

GAIL Salary For Non-Executive posts

Jr. Engineer(Chemical): Rs 35000-138000

Jr. Engineer( Mechanical): Rs 35000-138000

Foreman (Electrical): Rs 29,000 – 1,20,000

Foreman (Instrumentation): Rs 29,000 – 1,20,000

Foreman (Mechanical): Rs 29,000 – 1,20,000

Foreman ( Civil): Rs 29,000 – 1,20,000

Jr. Superintendent (Official Language): Rs 29,000 – 1,20,000

Jr. Superintendent(HR): Rs 29,000 – 1,20,000

Jr. Chemist: Rs 29,000 – 1,20,000

Technical Assistant(Laboratory): Rs 24,500-90,000

Operator (Chemical): : Rs 24,500-90,000

Technician (Electrical): Rs 24,500-90,000

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, EWS, and OBC (NCL) categories are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 50 (excluding applicable Convenience Fees and Taxes). SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates do not need to pay any application fees.

How to Apply For GAIL Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates who meets all the eligibility criteria will be required to apply online through the GAIL website: https://gailonline.com only. No other means/ mode of application shall be accepted. The last date of application is September 15, 2022.

Click Here to Read GAIL Recruitment Notification Here