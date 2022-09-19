GAIL recruitment 2022: Online application to fill up various vacancies begins, apply now

GAIL recruitment 2022: Online application to fill up various vacancies begins, apply now

Good news for the job seekers, who belong to the SC/ST/OBC(NCL) categories, as the GAIL (India) Limited, a Maharatna PSU, has begun the online application process for the recruitment of a total of 51 posts,

The candidates can apply for the posts of Manager, senior engineer, senior officer and other vacancies during this recruitment drive.

GAIL vacancy 2022 details:

Beginning of online application: September 16, 2022

Last date to submit online application: October 15 (upto 1800 hrs).

GAIL recruitment 2022 post-wise vacancy:

Manager: 6 posts

Senior Engineer: 14 posts

Senior Officer: 26

Officer: 5 posts

Total: 51 posts

GAIL recruitment 2022 essential qualifications:

CA/ CMA (ICWA), B.Com Bachelor Degree in Engineering, Master Degree (M.Sc.) along with requisite experiences.

GAIL vacancy 2022 age limits (as on 15.10.2022):

The upper age limit is 34 years for managers, 28 years for senior engineers and senior officers, 32 years for officers (Laboratory), 45 years for officers (Security) and 35 years for officers (Official Language). The upper age is relaxable for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

GAIL recruitment 2022 application fee:

At the time of submission of online application, candidates belonging to OBC (NCL) category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 200. However, SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees subject to submission of true copy of certificate(s) as applicable, issued by the Competent Authority in the Central Govt. format(s) at the time of document verification.

How to apply for GAIL vacancy 2022: