GAIL Recruitment 2022: Applications Open For 282 Posts, Apply Soon

Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) has released a notification notice for 282 non-executive posts in various departments. All the notifications related to this will be available on the official website of GAIL (gailonline.com).

The online application form to apply for these vacancies will be available on gailonline.com from 11:00 AM on August 16, 2022. The form will be available under the career section of the website. The last date for form submission is September 15, 2022.

A total of 282 vacancies will be filled through the recruitment drive in the following disciplines:

Chemistry, Laboratory, Mechanical, Telecom /Telemetry, Electrical, Fire & Safety, Instrumentation, Store & Purchase, Civil, Finance & Accounts, Official Language, Marketing, and Human Resource (HR).

The eligibility criteria for the recruitment along with the salary details can be found in the detailed notification when it is released.

Application will only be accepted through online application through forms available at gailonline.com. No other mode or means of application will be entertained.