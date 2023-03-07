Fresh ONGC recruitment 2023 notification issued, check details

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has invited applications from qualified and experienced retired ONGC personnel from the Production discipline to appear for Junior Consultants and Associate Consultants (for posting as competent persons in Artificial Lift with Gas Lift Systems and supervision of operations in oil mines in PEC fields of Cambay Asset).

The eligible candidates can send their application to the following email ID [email protected] on or before March 20, 2023.

ONGC recruitment 2023 vacancy details:

Junior Consultant: 3

Associate Consultant: 1

Required Experience:

Junior Consultant: ONGC employees retired up to E3 with at least 10 years of experience in Artificial Lift with Gas Lift System and/or Production operations in oil mines.

Associate Consultant: ONGC employees retired at E4/E5 level with at least 10 years of experience in Artificial Lift with Gas Lift System and/or Production operations in oil mines.

See the Age limits in ONGC recruitment 2023 notification:

Junior Consultant: Within 65 years (as on 01.03.2023).

Associate Consultant: Within 65 years (as on 01.03.2023).

Monthly Remuneration/Emoluments:

Junior Consultant: For Junior Consultant (E3): Total remuneration Rs 40,000/- pm. (inclusive of all) + Rs 2000/- (Maximum) for Communication facilities against the submission of invoice.

Associate Consultant: For Associate Consultant (E4/E5) * Total remuneration Rs 66,000/- pm. (inclusive of all) + Rs 2000/- (Maximum) Communication facilities against the submission of invoice.

How to apply for ONGC recruitment 2023:

Application in the attached format (Annexure-1) may be sent to the following email ID [email protected]

Eligible candidate(s) can also submit the application in attached format in person to Procurement Cell, Surface Team, Cambay Asset.

For further clarification, may kindly contact Shri. T R Unnikrishnan Nair, CGM (P) – Surface Manager, ONGC Cambay Asset +91-9442500731. or Shri. Swapnil Ugalmugale, EE(M), ATSM Cell, ONGC Cambay Asset +91-9987025662.

Last date of receipt of application:

03.2023 at 15:00 hrs.

Click here to apply for the ONGC recruitment 2023 notification.