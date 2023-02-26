Fresh ITBPF Recruitment 2023 Notification Issued, Check details and How to apply

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of constable in group C under the sports quota. As per the ITBPF recruitment 2023 notification, there are 71 vacancies of Constable (General Duty).
Interested candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can apply fro the vacancies via online mode through the official website of ITBP. The last date for submitting the application form is March 21st 2023.
ITBPF Recruitment 2023
Important dates about the notification
- Opening date for application: 20/02/2023
- Closing date for application: 21/03/2023
Age Limit
- Constable (General Duty): 18- 23 years
Application Fee
- The candidates will have to pay Rs 100/-
Salary ITBPF Recruitment 2023
- As per the notification, selected candidates will get a monthly salary on a pay scale level 3 i.e. Rs 21,700- Rs 69,100
Selection Process for ITBPF Recruitment 2023:
- The selection process will consist of Documentation, Physical Standard Test (PST), Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/Review Medical Examination (RME).
How to apply for ITBPF Recruitment 2023
- Eligible and interested candidates need to apply online through ITBPF website (recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in).