Fresh HAL recruitment 2022 notification released, check details

A fresh notification has been issued by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Nasik Division for the recruitment of several vacant posts.

As many as 178 vacant posts will be filled up during this recruitment driver.

HAL vacancy 2022 details:

Important Dates:

Application to Apprentice training begins: 22nd July 2022

Last date for accepting applications: 10th August 2022

Tentative Schedule for Document verification: 16th to 31st August 2022

Tentative date for display of shortlists: 2nd Week of September

Name and number of vacancies:

Engineering/other Graduate Apprentices:

Aeronautical Engineer: 5

Computer Engineer: 7

Civil Engineer: 4

Electrical Engineer: 13

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineer (E&TC): 15

Mechanical Engineer: 43

Production Engineer: 4

Pharmacist: 3

Nursing Assistant: 5

TECHNICIAN (DIPLOMA) APPRENTICES:

Aeronautical Engineer: 3

Civil Engineer: 4

Computer Engineer: 6

Electrical Engineer: 15

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineer (E&TC): 12

Mechanical Engineer: 33

Lab Assistant: 3

Hotel Management: 3

Qualification for Engineering/other Graduate Apprentices posts:

Aeronautical Engineer, Computer Engineer, Civil Engineer, Electrical Engineer, Electronics & Telecommunication Engineer (E&TC), Mechanical Engineer, Production Engineer: Graduates in the respective branch of Engineering.

Pharmacist: Graduate in Pharmacy

Nursing Assistant: Graduate (B SC) in Nursing

Qualification for TECHNICIAN (DIPLOMA) APPRENTICES posts:

Aeronautical Engineer, Civil Engineer, Computer Engineer, Electrical Engineer, Electronics & Telecommunication Engineer (E&TC), Mechanical Engineer: Diploma in respective branch of Engineering.

Lab Assistant: Diploma in Medical Lab technology

Hotel Management: Diploma in Hotel Management

Salary of HAL recruitment 2022:

ENGINEERING/OTHER GRADUATE APPRENTICES: Rs.9000/- per Month.

TECHNICIAN (DIPLOMA) APPRENTICES (Stipend: Rs.8000/- per Month)

Eligibility of HAL Apprentice recruitment 2022:

For Engineering Graduate Apprentices:

Candidates should have successfully completed Graduation in their respective branch of Engineering/Technology/Nursing from a recognized university in the above-mentioned Disciplines/Subject fields only and the gap between the Date of Joining for apprentice training and Graduation Date should not be more than 3 years.

For Technician (Diploma) Apprentices:

Candidates should have completed Diploma in Engineering/Technology/Hotel management/Lab Tech from State Board of Technical Education in the above-mentioned Disciplines/Subject fields only and the gap between the Date of Joining for apprentice training and Date of qualifying for Diploma should not be more than 3 years. Those who are undergoing/Completed Graduate – engineering are not eligible for this apprenticeship program.

How to Apply for HAL Apprentice vacancy 2022

Interested and eligible candidates who meet the notified criteria should follow the following procedure.

STEP 1 (Form No.1): Register on the apprenticeship portal ‘www.mhrdnats.gov.in’ Registration on this portal is a must for further application i.e. STEP 2.

(Details for Registration on the apprenticeship portal are provided on the portal itself)