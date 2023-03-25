Fresh DRDO recruitment notification issued, check details

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of different posts.

As per the notification issued by the DRDO, different posts like the Joint Director (Account) and Chief Accounts Officer will be filled up during this recruitment drive.

DRDO vacancy details:

Joint Director (Account): 1

Chief Accounts Officer: 2

Number of vacancies may increase or decrease due to administrative reasons and place of posting may be changed at the time of selection. The eligibility conditions for the above posts are given in Annexure-I to this letter.

The selected officers will be appointed under the normal terms and conditions prescribed in this regard by the Govt of India from time to time.

It is requested that application (in duplicate and counter-signed by the Cadre Controlling Authority), as per the enclosed proforma (Annexure-II), along with photocopies of completed and up-to-date APARs for the last five years (2017-18 to 2021-22) of the officers who could be spared in the event of their selection may be sent to Shri Pravin Kumar Das, Deputy Director, Dte of Personnel (Pers-AAl), Room No. 266, 2™ Floor, DRDO Bhawan, New Delhi-1 10105, within a period of 60 days from the date of circulation/publication of this circular in Employment News/Rozgar Samachar.

Photocopies of the APARs should be attested on each page by an officer not below the rank of Under Secretary or equivalent in the Central Govt, failing which the application of the candidate shall be summarily rejected. In the event of selection, the applicant will not be allowed to withdraw his candidature.

The applications/CV not accompanied by supporting certificates/documents in support of Qualification and Experience claimed by the candidate would not be processed for determining the eligibility of the candidates for the selection.

Last Date: 15/05/2023