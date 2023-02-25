Fresh DRDO recruitment 2023 notification issued, check details

Job seekers have got yet another opportunity to get a job as the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Centre for Air Borne System, DRDO-CABS has released a fresh notification for the recruitment of several vacant posts.

A total of 18 posts of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) will be filled up during this recruitment drive. The eligible and interested candidates can apply online before 21 days before the publication date of the advertisement in employment news.

DRDO 2023 vacancy details:

Aeronautical Engineering: 1 post

Computer Science and Engineering: 10 posts

Electronics and Communication Engineering: 7 posts

Total Vacancy: 18 posts

Equivalent acceptable subjects of Essential Qualification Degree:

Aeronautical Engineering: Aeronautical Engineering/ Aerospace Engg/ Aerospace Engg (Avionics).

Computer Science and Engineering: Computer Science/Engg/Technology, Computer, Science & Engg/Technology, Computer Science/Engg & IT, Software Engg/Technology, Computer Science & Automation Engg/Tech, Information Technology, Computer Science/Technology & Informatics Engg/Tech, Information Science & Engg/Technology. Computer & Communication Engg, Computer Networking.

Electronics and Communication Engineering: Electronics & Communication Engg, Electronics Engg, Electronics & Computer Engg, Electronics & Control Engg, Electronics & Communication System Engg, Electronics & Instrumentation Engg, Electronics & Tele-communication Engg, Electronics & Telematics Engg, Industrial Electronics Engg, Telecommunication Engg, | Telecommunication & Information —_‘ Tech. Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engg, Electronics & Electrical Communication Engg, Electrical & Communication Engg, Radio Physics and Electronics, Electrical Engg., Electrical & Electronics Engg, Electronics and Communication Engg (Avionics).

Age limits:

Not more than 28 years on the closing date of Advertisement. 5 years relaxation to enclosed with 3 years to OBC (Non-creamy Layer) candidates. Caste certificate copy to be application, if applicable.

Selection in Procedure:

Degree/Post Candidates will be short-listed based on their valid GATE score and marks shortlisted graduate Degree. Candidates should possess an active E-mail ID. Candidates shortlisted by the screening committee will receive communication on further selection procedure. Time for online interview/walk-in list of successful interview will be intimated accordingly. The final select will be uploaded on candidates for the existing vacancies and panel of candidates for future vacancies DRDO website (www.drdo.gov.in).

Pay Scale:

A Monthly emolument of Rs 31,000/- PM plus House Rent Allowance (HRA) as admissible will be given to the selected candidates.

Click here to read the DRDO recruitment 2023 notification.