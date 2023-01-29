Fresh Central Bank of India Recruitment notification issued, apply for 250

The Central Bank of India has released an official notification for the recruitment of Chief Managers in Senior Management Grade Scale IV and Senior Managers in Middle Management Grade Scale III in Mainstream.

The applicants, however, will have to apply on or before February 11, 2023. A total of 250 posts will be filled up during this recruitment drive.

Important dates:

Commencement of on-line registration of application: 27/01/2023

Closure of registration of application: 11/02/2023

Closure for editing application details: 11/02/2023

Last date for printing your application: 26/02/2023

Online Fee Payment: 27/01/2023 to 11/02/2023

Name and number of posts:

Chief Manager Scale IV (Mainstream): 50

Senior Manager Scale III (Mainstream): 200

Age limits:

Chief Manager Scale IV (Mainstream): Maximum age as on 31.12.2022 (date inclusive) should not exceed 40 years.

Senior Manager Scale III (Mainstream): Maximum age as on 31.12.2022 (date inclusive) should not exceed 35 years.

Educational qualification for Central Bank of India Recruitment:

Chief Manager Scale IV (Mainstream): Mandatory- Graduation (in any discipline). CAIIB &Higher qualification will be given preference. Experience- Minimum 7 years’ experience as an officer in PSBs/Private Banks/ NBFCs, Any experience as Branch Manager/ Credit/ Foreign Exchange will be given preference.

Senior Manager Scale III (Mainstream): Mandatory- Graduation (in any discipline) CAIIB &Higher qualification will be given preference. Experience- Minimum 5 years’ experience as an officer in PSB/ Private Banks/ NBFCs, Any experience as Branch Manager/ Credit/ Foreign Exchange will be given preference.

Application fee:

Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWBD candidates/ Women candidates: NIL.

All Other Candidates: Rs. 850/-+GST.

How to apply for Central Bank of India Recruitment:

Candidates can apply only online from 27.01.2023 to 11.02.2023 and no other mode of application will be accepted.

Central Bank of India Recruitment notification