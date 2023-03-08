FCI Recruitment 2023: Salary upto 180000, Check post & eligibility

Food Corporation of India (FCI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant General Managers (CE) and Assistant General Managers (EM) on a deputation basis. A total of 46 vacancies will be filled with this FCI Recruitment 2023 drive.

The last date to apply for FCI Recruitment 2023 for these posts is 30 days from the date of notification.

Selected candidates will be appointed for a tenure of 03 years which can be extendable upto 5 years.

FCI Recruitment 2023 Post Name and Vacancies:

Assistant General Managers (CE)- 26

Assistant General Managers (EM)- 20

Qualification Required for FCI Recruitment 2023:

Assistant General Managers (CE): Candidates should have a degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent from a recognized University. Holding an analogous post in the grade of E-3 or L-11 or a minimum 05 years of experience should be in the capacity of Assistant Engineer.

Assistant General Managers (EM): Applicant should have a Degree in Electrical Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering or its equivalent from a recognized University. Holding an analogous post in a grade of E-3 or L-11 or a minimum 05 years of experience should be in the capacity of Assistant Engineer.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected through a personal interview.

Salary Details

Assistant General Managers (CE) – Rs.40,000- 1,40,000 or Equivalent and above

How to Apply for FCI Recruitment 2023 ?

Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria mentioned above have to send the duly filled application to the address mentioned below on or before the last date.

The Deputy General Manager(Estt-I), Food Corporation of India, Headquarters, 16-20 Barakhamba Lane, New Delhi-110001.

Know more details regarding FCI Notification 2023 here.