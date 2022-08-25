FCI recruitment 2022 notification for 113 vacancies issued, check details
The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has issued a recruitment notification for filling up 113 vacant posts in its Depots and Offices spread all over the Country.
According to the notification, 113 Management Trainees/ Managers will be recruited during this recruitment drive and will be posted in five different zones of the FCI.
FCI Vacancy 2022 details:
Important dates of FCI recruitment 2022:
- Candidates can apply online only from 27.08.2022 10:00 Hrs (IST) to 26.09.2022, 16:00 Hrs (IST)) and no other mode of application will be accepted.
North Zone-wise FCI vacancy:
- North Zone- 38 posts
- South Zone- 16 posts
- West Zone- 20 posts
- East Zone- 21 posts
- North Zone- 18 posts
FCI recruitment 2022 educational qualification:
- The applicants must have completed their Graduation/ CA/ICWA/CS/ B.Com/ Master’s Degree and fulfill other eligibility criteria.
FCI vacancy application fees:
- Candidates who come under the UR/OBC/EWS-Rs 800, SC/ST/PWD/Female categories can apply free of cost while others will have to pay an application fee of Rs 800/- (Excluding bank charges but including G S T) by using Debit.
How to register for FCI recruitment 2022:
- Interested and eligible candidates can visit the FCI website https://fci.gov.in/ and click on the option “APPLY ONLINE” to apply for the vacancies.
Food Corporation of India recruitment selection process:
- The candidates will be selected based on their performances in the Online Test (Phase-I and Phase-II exams), Interview and Training. However, the applicants who are applying for the Manager posts (Hindi) will be selected based on their performances at Online Test and interviews.
FCI recruitment 2022 salary:
- Management trainees will get a consolidated stipend of Rs 40,000 per month during the training period. They will be considered for absorption as Managers in the IDA Pay scale of Rs. 40000 – 140000 upon successful completion of training period of six months.