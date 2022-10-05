FCI Recruitment 2022: Last day today, apply soon!

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has published a recruitment notification for Non Executive Posts under Category 3 on its official website i.e. recruitmentfci.in and in the employment newspaper.

The last date to apply for these posts is today, October 5, 2022.

FCI aims to fill up a total of 5043 vacancies for Assistant Grade 3 (AG-III), Junior Engineer (JE), Typist, and Stenographer Grade 2 (Steno Grade II) Posts in FCI Depots and Offices spread all over the Country through this recruitment drive.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from 6th September 2022 till 5th October 2022. Applications will be invited on the official website of FCI.

Check the vacancy-break up, eligibility, selection process, application link, notification link and other details below:

FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

FCI Assistant Grade 3 Notification date: 06 September 2022

Starting date of application: September 06, 2022

Last date of application: October 05, 2022

FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Total Vacancy: 5043

North Zone – 2388

AG-III (Technical) – 611

AG-III (General) – 463

AG-III (Accounts) – 142

AG-III (Depot) – 1063

JE (EME) – 8

JE (Civil) – 22

AG-II (Hindi) – 36

Steno Grade-II – 43



South Zone – 989

AG-III (Technical) – 257

AG-III (General) – 155

AG-III (Accounts) – 107

AG-III (Depot) – 435

JE (Civil) – 5

AG-II (Hindi) – 22

Steno Grade-II – 8

East Zone – 768

AG-III (Technical) – 194

AG-III (General) – 185

AG-III (Accounts) – 72

AG-III (Depot) – 283

JE (Civil) – 7

JE (EME) – 2

AG-II (Hindi) – 17

Steno Grade-II – 8

West Zone – 713

AG-III (Technical) – 194

AG-III (General) – 296

AG-III (Accounts) – 45

AG-III (Depot) – 258

JE (Civil) – 5

JE (EME) – 2

AG-II (Hindi) – 6

Steno Grade-II – 9

NE Zone – 185



AG-III (Technical) – 48

AG-III (General) – 53

AG-III (Accounts) – 40

AG-III (Depot) – 15

JE (Civil) – 9

JE (EME) – 3

AG-II (Hindi) – 12

Steno Grade-II – 5

FCI Category 3 Salary:

JE – Rs 34000-103400

Steno Grade 2 – Rs 30500-88100

AG Grade 3 – Rs 28200- 79200

Number of vacancies may vary as per administrative exigencies of FCI.

FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria



Educational Qualification:

AG-III (Accounts) – Bachelor of Commerce from a recognized University with proficiency in use of computers.

AG-III (General) – Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with proficiency in use of computers.

AG-III (Accounts) – B.Sc. in Agriculture from a recognized University. Or B.Sc. with any of the following subject from a recognized University: Botany / Zoology / Bio-Technology / Bio-Chemistry / Microbiology / Food Science.

Or B. Tech / BE in Food Science / Food Science and Technology / Agricultural Engineering / Bio-Technology from a recognized University / an institution approved by AICTE. Proficiency in use of computers.

Or B. Tech / BE in Food Science / Food Science and Technology / Agricultural Engineering / Bio-Technology from a recognized University / an institution approved by AICTE. Proficiency in use of computers. AG-III (Depot) – The candidate should be a Graduate and have Computer Knowledge

JE (Electrical Mechanica) – Degree in Electrical Engineering Or Degree in Mechanical Engineering Or Diploma in Electrical Engineering with one year experience. Or Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with one year experience.

JE (Civil) – Degree in Civil Engineering Or Diploma in Civil Engineering with one year experience.

Typist (Hindi) – The candidate should be a graduate and speed of 30 wpm in Hindi Typing AG-II (Hindi) – Graduate with Hindi and 1 Yr Exp. of Translation into English

Steno Grade-II – Graduate degree with speed of 40 w.p.m. and 80 w.p.m. in English typing and shorthand respectively.

FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022 Age Limit:

Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering) – 21 years to 28 years

Junior Engineer (Electrical Mechanical) – 21 years to 28 years

Steno. Grade- II – 21 years to 25 years

AG-III (Hindi) – 21 years to 28 years

AG-III (General) – 21 years to 27 years

AG-III (Accounts) – 21 years to 27 years

AG-III (Technical) – 21 years to 27 years

AG-III (Depot) – 21 years to 27 years

FCI Category 3 Salary Details

Junior Engineer Civil: Rs.34000 -103400/-

Junior Engineer Electrical / Mechanical: Rs. 34000 – 103400/-

Stenographer Grade II: Rs. 30500 – 88100/-

Assistant Grade III General: Rs. 28200 – 79200/-

Assistant Grade III Accounts: Rs. 28200 – 79200/-

Assistant Grade III Technical: Rs. 28200 – 79200/-

Assistant Grade III Depot: Rs. 28200 – 79200/-

Assistant Grade III Hindi: Rs. 28200 – 79200/-

FCI Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Written Exam (Prelims and/or Mains) Skill Test/ Type Test (if required for the post) Document Verification Medical Examination

How to Apply for FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies online at the official website of FCI -https://www.fci.gov.in. The last date of application submission is October 05, 2022.

Application Fee:

UR / OBC / EWS: 500/-

SC / ST / PH: 0/-

All Category Female: 0/-

Pay the Examination Fee Through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, E Challan.

FCI Category 3 Notification