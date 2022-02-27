EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply online for Management Trainees posts: Salary Rs 55,000 per month

EXIM Bank has invited online application for recruitment to the posts of Management Trainees. EXIM MT Online Application Link is available on the official website –eximbankindia.in. Interested job seekers holding required qualification can apply for the vacancies on or before 14th March 2022.

The selected candidates will be posted anywhere in India, depending on the requirement of the Bank,in Corporate Loans & Advances/ Project Finance/ Lines of Credit/ Internal Credit Audit/ Risk Management/ Compliance/ Treasury and Accounts and related work profiles.

Management Trainees will be absorbed in Grade/Scale Junior Management (JM) I as Deputy Manager, after successful completion of traineeship for one year in the Bank.

Candidates can look for more information including salary, eligibility, and application process below.

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

EXIM Bank MT Application Starting Date – February 25, 2022

Last day for payment of Examination fee and application – March 14, 2022

Tentative month of Written Examination and interview – April 2022

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

UR – 13

SC – 4

ST – 2

OBC (non-creamy layer) – 6

EWS – 2

PWD – 1

Eligibility Criteria for EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

The candidates who have MBA/PGDBA, with specialisation in Finance from a recognised University / Institution or Chartered Accountants (CA) can apply.

MBA/PGDBA course should be of a minimum of 2years full-time duration, with a specialisation in Finance from a recognised University / Institution. In case of CA, passing the professional examination is sufficient.

Minimum 60% aggregate marks / equivalent Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA), in both Graduation and Post-Graduation.

Candidates should possess minimum 60% marks at the time of appearing for the interview or at the time of joining the Bank.

Age Limit

The age limit of the applicants should be given as below.

UR/EWS – 35 years

SC/ST – 40 years

OBC – 38 years

EXIM MT Salary:

A monthly stipend of Rs 55,000/- will be paid during the period of traineeship.

EXIM MT Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of Written Exam and Interview.

How to Apply for EXIM Bank MT Recruitment 2022 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through online mode through the link http://ibps.sifyitest.com/iebmtfeb22 on or before 14th March 2022. Only online applications will be considered by the Bank. Canvassing in any form will be a disqualification.

Candidates are advised to check the Bank’s website www.eximbankindia.in for details and updates.

EXIM MT Application Fee

General and OBC – Rs 600

SC/ST/PWD/EWS and Female candidates – Rs 100

EXIM Bank MT Official Notification

Online Application Link