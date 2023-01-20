ESIC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy for several posts, earn up to Rs 1.5lakh
Candidates willing to apply for ESIC Recruitment will have to sit for interviews. The final decision will be taken by the Selection committee
Employees’ State Insurance Corporation Medical College (ESIC MC) is inviting applications for the engagement of teaching faculty on contractual basis. Candidates will be selected on the basis of Walk-in interviews. An official notification for the same has been released on the official ESIC website. As per the official notification, a total of 35 posts are available. To appear for the interviews, candidates have to fill up the proforma attached along with the notification.
ESIC Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts
- Professor: 5 posts
- Associate Professor: 17 posts
- Assistant Professor: 13 posts
ESIC Recruitment 2023 Important dates
- Dates for Walk-In interview: January 25, 2023, February 16, 2023, and February 17, 2023
Related News
ESIC Recruitment 2023 Selection process
- Candidates will be selected via a walk in interview
- The selection committee will conduct screening and Multiple choice questions for the candidates
- Shortlisted candidates will be prepared for interviews.
- The final selection will be done based on the candidate’s individual performance only
Remuneration
- Professor: Rs.2,22,543 Per Month
- Associate Professor: Rs.1,51,768 Per Month
- Assistant Professor: Rs.1,30,390 Per Month