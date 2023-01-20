ESIC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy for several posts, earn up to Rs 1.5lakh

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation Medical College (ESIC MC) is inviting applications for the engagement of teaching faculty on contractual basis. Candidates will be selected on the basis of Walk-in interviews. An official notification for the same has been released on the official ESIC website. As per the official notification, a total of 35 posts are available. To appear for the interviews, candidates have to fill up the proforma attached along with the notification.

ESIC Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts



Professor: 5 posts

Associate Professor: 17 posts

Assistant Professor: 13 posts

ESIC Recruitment 2023 Important dates



Dates for Walk-In interview: January 25, 2023, February 16, 2023, and February 17, 2023

ESIC Recruitment 2023 Selection process



Candidates will be selected via a walk in interview

The selection committee will conduct screening and Multiple choice questions for the candidates

Shortlisted candidates will be prepared for interviews.

The final selection will be done based on the candidate’s individual performance only

Remuneration

Professor: Rs.2,22,543 Per Month

Associate Professor: Rs.1,51,768 Per Month

Assistant Professor: Rs.1,30,390 Per Month

