ESIC recruitment 2022: Walk-in-interview for senior residents, specialists; Check details

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital, Manesar, Gurugram has invited job aspirants with required eligibility to attend the walk-in-interview for recruitment of full-time contractual specialists and senior resident doctors for a tenure of three years. The walk-in-interview will be held on August 1.

The details for the recruitment drive has been given below.

Important Dates

Walk-in-interview date: August 1,2022

ESIC vacancy details

Full-Time Contractual Specialist: 7

Senior Resident Doctor: 3

Eligibility Criteria for ESIC recruitment 2022

Eligibility Qualification

Full-Time Contractual Specialist: Applicants should have a PG degree or Diploma in concerned specialty from recognised university with three years of experience after acquiring PG degree or five years of post Diploma experience.

Senior Resident Doctor: Candidates should have a PG Degree/ Diploma or MBBS degree candidates with at least 2 years of working experience in the same discipline in which they are proposed to be engaged.

ESIC recruitment 2022 Age limit

Full-Time Contractual Specialist: The maximum age should not be exceeding 70 years. Age relaxation is available for SC, ST and OBC as per rules.

Senior Resident Doctor: The maximum age of the candidate is 45 years. Age relaxation is available for SC, ST and OBC as per rules.

Pay scale

Full-Time Contractual Specialist: The pay scale for the post is Rs 1,16,174 as per ESIC headquarters guidelines.

How to apply for ESIC recruitment 2022

Eligible candidates with complete bio-data as per format uploaded at ESIC website along with duly affixed recent passport size photograph, all original documents, one set of Xerox copies of all original documents may report to the office of Medical Superintendent, ESIC hospital, IMT Manesar, Gurugram, Haryana on the scheduled date of the interview.

