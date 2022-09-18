ESIC recruitment 2022: Salary up to Rs 92000 per month, Check Walk in Interview details

Employees State Insurance Corporation(ESIC) has invited eligible job aspirants to appear for the walk-in-interview for recruitment to the post of Specialist, Resident, and Senior Resident. A total number of 14 posts will be filled with this recruitment drive.

Candidates who wants to apply for the recruitment and attend the walk-in-interview are advised to refer to the Official site and read the notification carefully before applying Online for the ESIC Recruitment 2022.

Check more details below:

ESIC Walk-in Interview 2022 Date

The walk-in Interview will be held on October 03, 2022 at 10am to 3.30 pm.

ESIC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Candidate must have a MBBS with PG Degree from a recognized university is necessary to apply.

03 years experience post PG needed for Junior Specialist Grade II, 05 years of experience needed for Senior Specialist Grade II.

Age Limit

Candidate age limit should be less than 67 years for Specialist, less than 37 years for Senior Resident, and should be less than 64 years as of 03.10.2022 for the Resident vacancy.

ESIC Recruitment 2022 Salary Details

Shortlisted candidates are eligible to get a salary for a specialist is Rs 60000+15,000/- per month and Rs.92000/- per month for Senior Resident. The selected candidates for Resident will get a salary of Rs 60000 +12000/- per month from the respective board.

ESIC Jobs 2022 Selection Process

Candidates are shortlisted based on Walk Interviews that will be conducted on 03.10.2022. The Venue and date details are given on ESIC Notification 2022 that is given below.

How to apply for ESIC Recruitment 2022?

Interested and eligible candidate can apply online for the walk in interview at the Official site of the ESIC website. Selected Candidates should produce all the original documents in respect of all the parameters at the time of Reporting for the interview.

Click here to read official notification