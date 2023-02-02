ESIC job vacancy 2023: Attend walk-in Interview to get job

ESIC job vacancy 2023: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of several vacant posts.

The Medical practitioners who have done their post graduation and have more than 3 years of experience in their specialty can apply.

The selected candidates will be given appointment to work as part time specialist Doctor, on contract basis for eleven months in ESIS Hospital, Ayanavaram.

The vacancy position is indicated as below:

Name and number of ESIC job vacancy 2023 posts:

Diabetology Specialist: 1

Urology Super Specialist: 1

Medical Oncology Super Specialist: 1

Medical Gastroenterology Super Specialist: 1

Nephrology Super Specialist: 1

Surgical Gastroenterology Super Specialist: 1

Cardiology Super Specialist: 1

Educational qualification f0r ESIC job vacancy 2023:

Diabetology Specialist: D. Diab.

Urology Super Specialist: MCH/DNB Urology

Medical Oncology Super Specialist: DM/ DNB Medical Oncology

Medical Gastroenterology Super Specialist: DM/ DNB MGE

Nephrology Super Specialist: DM/ DNB Nephrology

Surgical Gastroenterology Super Specialist: MCH/ DNB SGE

Cardiology Super Specialist: DM/ DNB Cardiology

Admissible Salary/Honorarium – For Part Time Super Specialist:

60,000/- per month for 3 session per day x 5 days in a week.

Duration of each session is of Two Hours.

2000/- for Extra Session of Two Hours.

Attending one Emergency Call for Rs. 2000/-, subject to a maximum of Rs. 10,000 per month.

Admissible Salary/Honorarium – For Part Time Specialist:-

40,000/- per month for 2 session per day x 5 days in a week.

Duration of each session is of Two Hours.

1000/- for Extra Session of Two Hours.

Attending one Emergency Call for Rs. 1000/-, subject to a maximum of Rs. 8,000 per month.

Interested candidates may attend the walk-in interview with relevant original and copies of certificates/testimonials and to bring their recently taken 2 passport size photos.

Schedule of walk-in-Interview:

Venue of Interview: ESIC Regional Office, 143, Sterling Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai – 34

Date: 13-02-2023

Time: 10 M to 2 PM

Click here to read the ESIC job vacancy 2023 notification.