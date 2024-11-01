EPFO Recruitment 2024 for Young Professionals posts, Monthly salary up to Rs 65,000

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is inviting applications for the position of Young Professionals (YPs) on a short-term, contract basis. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the recruitment drive through EPFO’s official website at epfindia.gov.in.

The candidates selected will be posted in the position of Young Professionals for a minimum of one year. The sppointment might be extended for up to three years.

Eligibility

Applicants who possess a graduate degree from a recognised university are eligible to apply for the posts. Candidates can check further details regarding eligibility in the official notification.

Age Limit

The upper age limit for candidates applying to this EPFO recruitment is 32 years.

Salary Details

Selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 65,000 per month and will be based in Delhi.

Selection Process

Candidates will be chosen based on an interview only, as no written test is required. They must present original documents along with self-attested copies.

For more information and to apply, please refer to the EPFO Recruitment 2024 Notification.

How to Apply

Eligible candidates must download the application form from the official website of EPFO and submit it, along with all necessary documents, via email to rpfc.exam@epfindia.gov.in before the specified deadline.