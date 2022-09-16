EPFO Recruitment 2022: last date for application extended, check details here

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced recruitment for 2022. Applications from eligible candidates are invited for the following positions on deputation basis.

Chief Engineer (Civil)

Executive Engineer (Electrical)

Executive Engineer (Civil)

Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil)

Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical)

Junior Engineer (Civil)

Junior Engineer (Electrical)

Recruitment is open for 57 positions.

Post details for EPFO Recruitment 2022

Chief Engineer (Civil) – 01 Vacancy

Executive Engineer (Electrical) – 01 Vacancy

Executive Engineer (Civil) – 01 Vacancy

Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) – 18 Vacancies

Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) – 03 Vacancies

Junior Engineer (Civil) – 32 Vacancies

Junior Engineer (Electrical) – 01 Vacancy

How to apply for EPFO Recruitment 2022

The application through the proper channel should reach the EPFO. Head Office on or before 04.10.2022 to the following address

Sb. Mohit Kumar Shekhar,

Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I (HRM),

Bhavishya Nidhi Bhawan,

14 BhikaijiCarna Place,

New Delhi-110066.

Applications that are not received through the proper channel and received after the stipulated period will not be considered and rejected.

Click here for the detailed official notification.

The last date of submission of application has been extended to 04/10/2022 to fill up the vacant posts of Chief Engineer, Executive Engineer(Electrical), Executive Engineer(Civil), Assistant Executive Engineer(Electrical), Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer(Electrical) and Junior Engineer (Civil) on deputation basis in various offices of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.

Click here to view the official notification regarding the extension of last date.