EMRS Recruitment 2023: Bumper job opening for 38,480 vacancies; Salary up to Rs 1 lakh

The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs has invited applications for various teaching and non-teaching posts in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) at the official website— emrs.tribal.gov.in.

A total of 38,480 vacancies available for 23 posts will be filled with this recruitment drive. The notification with details of the application process will be released soon.

EMRC Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Principal: 740 posts

Vice Principal: 740 posts

PGT: 8140 posts

Post Graduate Teacher (Computer Science): 740 posts

TGT: 8880 posts

Art Teacher: 740 posts

Music Teacher: 740 posts

Physical Education Teacher: 1480 posts

Librarian: 740 posts

Staff Nurse: 740 posts

Hostel Warden: 1480 posts

Accountant: 740 posts

Catering Assistant: 740 posts

Chowkidar: 1480 posts

Cook: 740 posts

Counsellor: 740 posts

Driver: 740 posts

Electrician-cum-Plumber: 740 posts

Gardener: 740 posts

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 1480 posts

Lab Attendant: 740 posts

Mess Helper: 1480 posts

Senior Secretariat Assistant: 740 posts

Sweeper: 2220 posts

EMRC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit of the poststhey are applying in the detailed Notification available here.

Probation Period

Every direct recruit shall initially be appointed on probation. The probation period shall be 2 years from the date of appointment, which may extend by another 2 years. Once the probation period is over, he/she will be eligible for confirmation of appointment if the appointing authority is satisfied by his/her performance . For more related details candidates can check the official site of EMRS.

Selection Process

The selection process for EMRS Recruitment 2023 will consist of a written examination, followed by an interview and document verification for the shortlisted candidates.

How to apply for EMRC Recruitment 2023

Step-1: Visit the official website— emrs.tribal.gov.in.

Step-2: Read the notification and register.

Step-3: Log in and fill in the application

Step-4: Upload documents and pay the fee.

Step-5: Submit application.