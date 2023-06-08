EMRS Recruitment 2023: Bumper job opening for 38,480 vacancies; Salary up to Rs 1 lakh
Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) has released a notification for recruitment to the posts of teaching, non teaching posts.
The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs has invited applications for various teaching and non-teaching posts in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) at the official website— emrs.tribal.gov.in.
A total of 38,480 vacancies available for 23 posts will be filled with this recruitment drive. The notification with details of the application process will be released soon.
EMRC Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details
- Principal: 740 posts
- Vice Principal: 740 posts
- PGT: 8140 posts
- Post Graduate Teacher (Computer Science): 740 posts
- TGT: 8880 posts
- Art Teacher: 740 posts
- Music Teacher: 740 posts
- Physical Education Teacher: 1480 posts
- Librarian: 740 posts
- Staff Nurse: 740 posts
- Hostel Warden: 1480 posts
- Accountant: 740 posts
- Catering Assistant: 740 posts
- Chowkidar: 1480 posts
- Cook: 740 posts
- Counsellor: 740 posts
- Driver: 740 posts
- Electrician-cum-Plumber: 740 posts
- Gardener: 740 posts
- Junior Secretariat Assistant: 1480 posts
- Lab Attendant: 740 posts
- Mess Helper: 1480 posts
- Senior Secretariat Assistant: 740 posts
- Sweeper: 2220 posts
EMRC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit of the poststhey are applying in the detailed Notification available here.
Probation Period
Every direct recruit shall initially be appointed on probation. The probation period shall be 2 years from the date of appointment, which may extend by another 2 years. Once the probation period is over, he/she will be eligible for confirmation of appointment if the appointing authority is satisfied by his/her performance . For more related details candidates can check the official site of EMRS.
Selection Process
The selection process for EMRS Recruitment 2023 will consist of a written examination, followed by an interview and document verification for the shortlisted candidates.
How to apply for EMRC Recruitment 2023
Step-1: Visit the official website— emrs.tribal.gov.in.
Step-2: Read the notification and register.
Step-3: Log in and fill in the application
Step-4: Upload documents and pay the fee.
Step-5: Submit application.