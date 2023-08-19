EMRS recruitment 2023: Bumper job opportunity! Apply for 6329 posts

Bumper opportunity for aspirants to get a job in Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS), under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India. EMRS has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill up vacancies for Trained Graduate Teachers and Hostel Warden (Male & Female) posts.

The organization aims to fill up a total of 6329 vacancies through this recruitment drive. The number of vacancies for the positions listed in this recruiting announcement is tentative and subject to change.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website on or before the deadline which is 18th August 2023. No other mode of application is accepted.

The shortlisted applicants will be compensated on a monthly pay scale ranging from Level-05 to Level-07.

Admit card

Eligible candidates will be granted an e-Admit Card via the NESTS website.

Vacancy Details

• TGT- 5660

• Hostel warden (MALE)-335

• Hostel Warden (FEMALE)- 334

Educational Qualification

Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) (Librarian): The candidates should have a Degree in Library Science from a recognized Institution/ University or a Graduation with a one-year diploma in Library Science from a recognized Institution.

Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) (Music): The candidates should have a bachelor’s Degree in Music from a recognized University/ Institute.

Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) (Art): The candidates should have a Degree in Fine Arts/Crafts from a recognized University.

Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) (Physical Education Teachers): The candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education from a recognized institution/ university.

Age Limit

The maximum age limit is 35 to 55 years to apply for the given posts. The committee will provide the age relaxations according to the selection criteria.

Selection Process

The candidates will be chosen based on objective tests and interviews performed by the committee.

Salary Details

TGT- Level 7(Rs 44900- Rs 142400)

Other TGTs(Miscellaneous posts)- Level-6 (Rs 35400-Rs 112400)

Hostel warden- Level 5 (Rs 29200- Rs 92300)

How to apply for EMRS recruitment 2023

Eligible candidates who are interested to apply for the above mentioned post can apply online through the official website. There will be no offline application mode. The deadline for submitting an online application is 18th August 2023.

Application Fee

Candidates must submit an application fee of Rs 1000/ 15000 (depending on the position and category).