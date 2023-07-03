EMRS invites application for 4,062 Teaching, Non-Teaching posts: Check salry and other details

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has released a notification for recruitment to posts of teaching and non-teaching staff in the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS). A total of 4,062 vacancies are available for several posts of principal, postgraduate-trained teachers (PGTs), and non-teaching staff.

Eligible candidates can apply for the EMRS Staff Selection Exam 2023 on the official website atemrs.tribal.gov.in. The online registration process started on June 28 and will be open till July 31 up to 11.50 PM. Also, the application form in any other mode will not be accepted by the ministry.

Important Dates

Starting date of application: June 28, 2023

Last date of application: July 31, 2023

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Principal – 303 posts

PGTs – 2,266 posts

Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) – 759 posts

Lab Attendant – 373 posts

Accountant – 361 posts

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Those applying for principal post have to pay Rs 2,000, for PGT the registration fee is Rs 1,500 and for non-teaching staff, the fee is Rs 1,000.

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories does not need to pay any application fee.

“A candidate may apply for more than one post if he/she is eligible. In such cases, the candidate will have to pay the requisite fee separately for each post as applicable. However, for PGT posts, eligible candidates can apply for one/single subject only,” read the notice.

How to apply for EMRS Recruitment 2023

Step 1: Go to the official website of EMRS at emrs.tribal.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link provided for Principal/PGT/Non-teaching staff (as applicable) on the homepage.

Step 3: Register and fill in the application form.

Step 4: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Step 5: Download the completed form for future reference.