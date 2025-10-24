EMRS 2025 Recruitment: Notification out for 7,267 posts, exam dates announced and last date of application extended

EMRS 2025 Recruitment: A notification has been published for as many as 7,267 teaching and non-teaching staff posts under the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) program.

The Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) were established under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and has announced a major recruitment drive for 2025. Hence apply at the earliest for these posts if you have the requisite qualification.

Date of exams:

The exam will be held on 13 December, 14 December and 21 December 2025.

Here is the list of posts and the number of vacancies:

225 posts for Principals,

1,460 for PGTs,

3,962 for TGTs,

635 for Hostel Wardens,

550 for Female Staff Nurses,

61 for Accountants,

228 for Junior Secretariat Assistants (Clerks),

146 for Lab Attendants.

Eligibility Criteria for the posts:

Principals require a Master’s degree with B.Ed and 8-12 years of experience,

PGTs need a Master’s degree with B.Ed,

TGTs must hold a Bachelor’s degree with B.Ed along with CTET qualification,

Non-teaching roles such as Staff Nurse, Accountant, Clerk, and Lab Attendant require specific qualifications.

Age Criteria:

The minimum age limit is 18 years,

While maximum age limit varies post-wise, that is up to 55 years.

Application Fees:

General, OBC, EWS: Rs 2,500 (Principals),

Rs 2,000 (PGTs & TGTs),

Rs 1,500 (Non-teaching posts),

SC, ST, Female, PwBD: Rs 500 for all posts

How to apply:

Visit the official website

Click on the link for EMRS Recruitment 2025. Register by providing personal details, creating a password, and generating a registration number,

Log in with the registration number,

Fill in academic details and post preferences,

Upload a passport-size photograph and signature,

Pay the application fee.

Last date to apply:

The last date to apply for Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) recruitment is October 28.