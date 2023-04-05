Electronic Test & Development Centre recruitment notification issued, check details

Electronic Test & Development Centre recruitment: Electronic Test & Development Centre, Goa, an attack office under STQC Directorate, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Govt of India, invites bio-data/applications from Degree/Diploma Engineer for engagement of Graduate/ Diploma Apprentice Trainees purely on contract basis (as per apprenticeship act 1961) for a period of one year from the date of engagement.

A total of two posts will be filled up during this recruitment drive by the Electronic Test & Development Centre.

Vacancy details:

How to apply:

Interested and eligible candidates can send their bio-data/application to the email id- [email protected] .

Monthly Stipend:

Monthly Stipend rate for graduate engineers will be Rs 9,000 per month & for Diploma Holders will be Rs 8,000 per month.

Selection mode:

Selection will be done through personal interview only.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates should be resident of India.

Candidate who has passed degree/ Diploma on or after 01.04.2021 will be eligible only.

The maximum age limit will be 30 years.

General instruction:

Those candidates who fulfil all the above conditions will be eligible for apprenticeship.

The shortlisted candidates will be called through email/SMS/Call.

Last date for application is 20.04.2023.

Timing: 11 AM to 5 PM

Interview venue will be ETSC, Goa.

The decision of Management will be final and binding on all candidates on all matters relating to eligibility, acceptance or rejection of the application, selection mode, cancellation of the selection process either in part or full. Etc. No correspondence will be entrained in this regard.

Filling up to the seats solely at the discretion of Management based on the suitability of candidates and no claim will arise for engagement, if some of these seats are not filled due to unsuitability/ insufficient number of candidates.

Student enrollment process on www.mhrdnats.gov.in:

Before proceeding for enrollment process the students shall have the following document and information:

Valid Aadhar Card in PDF format having size less than 1 MB.

Qualifying degree/ diploma certificate showing passing status with division and percentage/ CGPA having size less than 1 MB.

Passport size photo with red background in jpeg format and size less than 200kb (4.5×3.5).

Nationalize Bank account with passbook. (Should have account with bank of Indian or after starting, you must open the same).

Valid personal email ID (will be required to make any communication).

Valid mobile number (will be required to send/verify OTP).

