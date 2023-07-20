Eklavya Model Residential Schools invites application for 6329 TGT and Hostel Warden posts
The Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) invites applications for 6329 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Hostel Warden posts.
The Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) invites online applications from candidates looking for teaching and non-teaching posts for recruitment to a total of 6329 vacancies for the positions of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Hostel Warden. EMRS will fill up vacancies for the mentioned posts across 21 states and union territories in India.
Candidates holding a bachelor’s degree in any discipline and a valid teaching certificate are eligible to apply for the recruitment examination. Aspiring candidates can apply online on the official website emrs.tribal.gov.in. The deadline for online application submission is August 18, 2023.
The recruitment examination will be held under National Examination for Selection Test (NESTS).
EMRS recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Total posts-6329
- TGT-5660
- Hostel Warden(female)-335
- EMRS Hostel Warden Male: 334
The TGT vacancies are for various subjects such as Hindi (606), English (671), Maths (686), Social Studies (670), and Science (678), among others. EMRS is also filling vacancies for positions like Music, Art, PET Male, PET Female, Librarian, and TGT (Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Oriya, Telugu, and Urdu).
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates can check all the required information about educational qualifications and age limit for EMRS TGT Recruitment 2023 in the official notification.
EMRS recruitment 2023: Selection Process
The selection process of the applicants will be based on written test, a skill test, and an interview to assess the candidates’ suitability for these important roles in Eklavya Model Residential Schools.
Application Fee
Candidates applying for TGT positions are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1500, while for Hostel Warden positions, the fee is Rs 1000.
How to apply for Eklavya Model Residential Schools recruitment
- Visit the official website of Eklavya Model Residential Schools or emrs.tribal.gov.in.
- Click on the “Recruitment” or “Career” section.
- Read the detailed recruitment notification carefully, including vacancy details, eligibility criteria, and important dates.
- Click on the “Apply Online” or “Registration” link to start the application process.
- Fill in all the required information in the online application form, such as personal details, educational qualifications, and contact information.
- Upload the necessary documents as per the instructions provided.
- Pay the application fee.
- Review the application form and submit it.
- Download and take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference.