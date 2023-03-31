ED recruitment 2023: Several vacant posts to be filled up, salary will be upto Rs 1 lakh

Directorate of Enforcement has invited applications for contractual engagement in the prescribed format from the eligible candidates for the recruitment of different vacant posts.

A total of 16 posts of Reporting Officer and Reporting Officer will be filled up during this recruitment drive. The selected candidates will be posted for National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU)-ED.

ED recruitment 2023 details:

Name and number of vacant posts:

Reporting Officer: 6

Scientific Assistant: 10

Monthly remuneration:

Reporting Officer: 1,00,000.

Scientific Assistant: 70,000.

Engagement period:

Reporting Officer: Initially 1 year (extendable another 4 years subjected to project requirement)

Scientific Assistant: Initially 1 year (extendable another 4 years subjected to project requirement)

Eligibility & other related details & application forms can be downloaded from our website www.infsu.ac.in. Application should reach the Project Head on or before the closing date of April 14 (6 PM).

Age limits:

Reporting Officer: Not exceeding 32 years on the last date for application submission.

Scientific Assistant: Not exceeding 32 years on the last date for application submission.

Essential Qualification:

Reporting Officer:

A candidate must possess a postgraduate degree MTech/ME/MSc/MCA with Digital Forensic or Computer Science or Cyber Security or information Technology or equivalent, obtained from any of the recognized Universities established or incorporated by under the Central or State Act in India or Local bodies or any other educational institution recognized as such or declared as to be deemed as University under section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 and

Have about two years of relevant experience of research or analytical work in the respective subject in the Government or Local Bodies or Government undertaking Board or Corporation or private or Public Sector Laboratory or Research Institute or Limited Company established under the companies Act, 2013 or University or College in the field of Digital Forensic.

Adequate knowledge or English and Hindi.

Scientific Assistant:

A) A candidate must possess a postgraduate degree MTech/ME/MSc/MCA with Digital Forensic or Computer Science or Cyber Security or Information Technology of equivalent, obtained from any of the Universities established or incorporated by under the Central or State Act in India or Local bodies or any other educational institution recognized as such or declared as to be deemed as University under section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956. Or

A candidate must possess a graduate degree BTech/BE/BSc/BCA with Digital Forensic or Computer Science or Cyber Security or Information Technology or equivalent, obtained from any of the recognized Universities established or incorporate by under the Central or State Act India or Local bodies or any other educational institution recognsied as such or declared as to be deemed as University under section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1955 and have about two years of relevant experience of research or analytical work in the respective subject in the Government or Local bodies or Government undertaking Board or Corporation or private or Public Sector Laboratory or Research Institute or Limited Company established under the Companies Act 2013 or University or College in the field of Digital Forensics And

Adequate knowledge of English and Hindi.

Click here to read the ED recruitment 2023 notification.